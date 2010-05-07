2 seasons available (13 episodes)

What Would You Do?What Would You Do?

What Would You Do? Hidden cameras capture how people react when they're thrust in real-life ethical scenarios that call out for action. Will they step in or mind their own business?more

What Would You Do? Hidden cameras capture how people react when t...More

Starring: John Quiñones

TVPGNews MagazineTV Series2010
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Holiday Episode - Trailer
Couple’s open marriage discussion catches bystanders’ attention
Rude remote worker causes a scene in public
Teens pressure each other to partake in dangerous social media challenge
Family’s struggle with dementia while dining out
Predatory manager makes an inappropriate request to his client
‘Sugar mama’ unaware her boyfriend only cares about her money
Black woman faces hair discrimination during job interview
Bride-to-be shocked by prenup request
Homeless woman seeks a meal at a restaurant
‘What Would You Do?’ Season 16 - Trailer

About this Show

What Would You Do?

What Would You Do? Hidden cameras capture how people react when they're thrust in real-life ethical scenarios that call out for action. Will they step in or mind their own business?

Starring: John Quiñones

TVPGNews MagazineTV Series2010
  • hd

You May Also Like

My Strange ArrestTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Hell's KitchenTV14 • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Jimmy Kimmel LiveTV14 • Talk & Interview, Late Night • TV Series (2022)
60 Days InTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2016)
ABC NightlineTV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1980)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Beyond Scared StraightTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Who Wants to Be a MillionaireTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Celebrity Wife SwapTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2012)
Kitchen NightmaresTV14 • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Airline WarsTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Court CamTV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (2023)
Customer WarsTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
Neighborhood WarsTV14 • Reality, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
My Strange AddictionTVPG • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.