Narrated by Keith David, "Cold Case Files: Murder In the Bayou" features stories that the swamp threatened to swallow forever, but detectives managed to drag out into the light. These investigators, family, and friends know that no matter how deep in the muck it's buried, no sin stays secret forever.more
Narrated by Keith David, "Cold Case Files: Murder In the Bayou" f...More
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Narrated by Keith David, "Cold Case Files: Murder In the Bayou" features stories that the swamp threatened to swallow forever, but detectives managed to drag out into the light. These investigators, family, and friends know that no matter how deep in the muck it's buried, no sin stays secret forever.
About this Show
Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou
Narrated by Keith David, "Cold Case Files: Murder In the Bayou" features stories that the swamp threatened to swallow forever, but detectives managed to drag out into the light. These investigators, family, and friends know that no matter how deep in the muck it's buried, no sin stays secret forever.