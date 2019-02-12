More than 40 years ago, four young people were kidnapped and murdered in the suburbs of Detroit. Children of the Snow explores these baffling, unsolved crimes which sparked one of the biggest manhunts in US history.more
More than 40 years ago, four young people were kidnapped and murd...More
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More than 40 years ago, four young people were kidnapped and murdered in the suburbs of Detroit. Children of the Snow explores these baffling, unsolved crimes which sparked one of the biggest manhunts in US history.
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Children of the Snow
More than 40 years ago, four young people were kidnapped and murdered in the suburbs of Detroit. Children of the Snow explores these baffling, unsolved crimes which sparked one of the biggest manhunts in US history.