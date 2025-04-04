David Duchovny pulls the curtain back on all the government secrets in modern history we always suspected, but were never given the answers to. We'll investigate the explosive evidence from newly declassified files that will finally shine a new light.more
David Duchovny pulls the curtain back on all the government secre...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
David Duchovny pulls the curtain back on all the government secrets in modern history we always suspected, but were never given the answers to. We'll investigate the explosive evidence from newly declassified files that will finally shine a new light.
About this Show
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny
David Duchovny pulls the curtain back on all the government secrets in modern history we always suspected, but were never given the answers to. We'll investigate the explosive evidence from newly declassified files that will finally shine a new light.