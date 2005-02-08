7 seasons available (91 episodes)

Deadly WomenDeadly Women

Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.more

Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murder...More

Starring: Candice DeLongJanis AmatuzioLynnanne Zager

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2005
  • hd

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About this Show

Deadly Women

Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.

Starring: Candice DeLongJanis AmatuzioLynnanne Zager

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2005
  • hd

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