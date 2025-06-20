1 season available (6 episodes)

Planet WeirdPlanet Weird

Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characters! From the flame bower bird dancing it's heart out in the name of love, to the Draco lizard flying to escape the paradise tree snake and even the water spider with its neurotoxic venom, nature's strangest adaptations have evolved to help the planet’s weirdos survive.more

Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characte...More

DocumentariesBiographyAnimals & NatureTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Planet Weird

Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characters! From the flame bower bird dancing it's heart out in the name of love, to the Draco lizard flying to escape the paradise tree snake and even the water spider with its neurotoxic venom, nature's strangest adaptations have evolved to help the planet’s weirdos survive.

DocumentariesBiographyAnimals & NatureTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

You May Also Like

MonsterQuest: Predators of the DeepTVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Secrets of the PenguinsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
America's National ParksTVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Holy Marvels with Dennis QuaidTV14 • History, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2024)
History's Most ShockingTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2025)
Parents Gone WildTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Super AnimalsTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Animals on DrugsTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
The UnBelievable with Dan AykroydTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2023)
Secrets of the OctopusTVPG • Science & Technology, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Into the Pride LandsTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2025)
Caught!TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Extreme Road RagersTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2024)
OUT THERE: Crimes of the ParanormalSupernatural, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Inside the Enchanted WaterwaysTVPG • Docuseries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.