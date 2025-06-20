Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characters! From the flame bower bird dancing it's heart out in the name of love, to the Draco lizard flying to escape the paradise tree snake and even the water spider with its neurotoxic venom, nature's strangest adaptations have evolved to help the planet’s weirdos survive.more
Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characte...More
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Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characters! From the flame bower bird dancing it's heart out in the name of love, to the Draco lizard flying to escape the paradise tree snake and even the water spider with its neurotoxic venom, nature's strangest adaptations have evolved to help the planet’s weirdos survive.
About this Show
Planet Weird
Uncover the eccentricities of the planet's most colorful characters! From the flame bower bird dancing it's heart out in the name of love, to the Draco lizard flying to escape the paradise tree snake and even the water spider with its neurotoxic venom, nature's strangest adaptations have evolved to help the planet’s weirdos survive.