In legends, they're called "krakens": enormous squid with tentacles that terrify and can squeeze the life from sailors. Are they real? MonsterQuest goes into the deep to capture the first footage of these giant squid.more
In legends, they're called "krakens": enormous squid with tentacl...More
Starring: Mike New
Creator: Doug Hajicek
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In legends, they're called "krakens": enormous squid with tentacles that terrify and can squeeze the life from sailors. Are they real? MonsterQuest goes into the deep to capture the first footage of these giant squid.
Starring: Mike New
Creator: Doug Hajicek
About this Show
MonsterQuest: Predators of the Deep
In legends, they're called "krakens": enormous squid with tentacles that terrify and can squeeze the life from sailors. Are they real? MonsterQuest goes into the deep to capture the first footage of these giant squid.
Starring: Mike New
Creator: Doug Hajicek