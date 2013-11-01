Mark Bowe and his team of West Virginia skilled craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, repurposing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. While giving 200-year-old structures new life, they share the inspiring stories and histories behind them.more
Mark Bowe and his team of West Virginia skilled craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, repurposing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. While giving 200-year-old structures new life, they share the inspiring stories and histories behind them.
About this Show
Barnwood Builders
