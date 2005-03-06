4 seasons available (51 episodes)

InterventionIntervention

Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.more

Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in whic...More

Starring: Candy FinniganDonna ChavousKen Seeley

TV14Health & WellnessDocumentariesRealityTV Series2005
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Real Street Intervention with Addict & Family
Boxing Community Spreads Awareness for Addiction
Buy-Bust Ends in Arrest
Ex Convict Goes Undercover
Narcotics Unit Set Up Undercover Buy
Volunteers Save Addict on the Street

About this Show

Intervention

Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.

Starring: Candy FinniganDonna ChavousKen SeeleyHeather HayesMichael Gonzalez

TV14Health & WellnessDocumentariesRealityTV Series2005
  • hd

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