"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms, without parole, who are now seeking resentencing on the heels of a recent United States Supreme Court ruling.more
"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories o...More
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"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms, without parole, who are now seeking resentencing on the heels of a recent United States Supreme Court ruling.
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Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
"Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole" tells the individual stories of eight previously convicted child offenders sentenced to mandatory life terms, without parole, who are now seeking resentencing on the heels of a recent United States Supreme Court ruling.