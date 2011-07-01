A unique and moving account of the day that changed the modern world. Featuring rare footage and audio, it unveils an intimate portrayal of the events of September 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day.more
A unique and moving account of the day that changed the modern wo...More
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A unique and moving account of the day that changed the modern world. Featuring rare footage and audio, it unveils an intimate portrayal of the events of September 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day.
About this Show
9/11: I Was There
A unique and moving account of the day that changed the modern world. Featuring rare footage and audio, it unveils an intimate portrayal of the events of September 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day.