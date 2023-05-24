Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Secrets & Sisterhood: The SozahdahsSecrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs

Raw, real, and rife with shocking revelations, this new unscripted series follows 10 Muslim American sisters whose faith and bonds are put to the ultimate test while trying to navigate cultural expectations, their careers, and love in Los Angeles. The number #1 rule The Sozahdah sisters swear by is “family over everything.” But what happens when the secrets these sisters hold sacred are revealed and the TV show they thought would bring them together threatens to tear them apart?more

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs - Trailer

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs

Raw, real, and rife with shocking revelations, this new unscripted series follows 10 Muslim American sisters whose faith and bonds are put to the ultimate test while trying to navigate cultural expectations, their careers, and love in Los Angeles. The number #1 rule The Sozahdah sisters swear by is “family over everything.” But what happens when the secrets these sisters hold sacred are revealed and the TV show they thought would bring them together threatens to tear them apart?

