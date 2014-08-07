Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (SUPERSIZE ME) presents an outrageous, modern day interpretation of the seven deadly sins: lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride.more
Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock ...More
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Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (SUPERSIZE ME) presents an outrageous, modern day interpretation of the seven deadly sins: lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride.
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7 Deadly Sins
Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (SUPERSIZE ME) presents an outrageous, modern day interpretation of the seven deadly sins: lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride.