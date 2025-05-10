An updated look at the genius songwriter behind the rhinestones and the private individual who reveals almost everything in the lyrics of her songs. Featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, her musicians, co-writers and producers.more
An updated look at the genius songwriter behind the rhinestones a...More
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An updated look at the genius songwriter behind the rhinestones and the private individual who reveals almost everything in the lyrics of her songs. Featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, her musicians, co-writers and producers.
About this Show
Biography: Dolly Parton
An updated look at the genius songwriter behind the rhinestones and the private individual who reveals almost everything in the lyrics of her songs. Featuring exclusive interviews with Dolly herself, her musicians, co-writers and producers.