6 seasons available (61 episodes)

To Catch a SmugglerTo Catch a Smuggler

Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.more

Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports e...More

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Abdominal Confessions

About this Show

To Catch a Smuggler

Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

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