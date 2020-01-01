Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.more
Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports e...More
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Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.
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To Catch a Smuggler
Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.