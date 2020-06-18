Everything is bigger in Texas, even the crime. The Lone Star state is home to some of the most brutal crimes in the country, and the most bizarre and outrageous. Texas True Crime takes you on a journey through firsthand bone-chilling accounts and never-before-seen photos and video from the investigations.more
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the crime. The Lone Star stat...More
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Everything is bigger in Texas, even the crime. The Lone Star state is home to some of the most brutal crimes in the country, and the most bizarre and outrageous. Texas True Crime takes you on a journey through firsthand bone-chilling accounts and never-before-seen photos and video from the investigations.
About this Show
Texas True Crime
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the crime. The Lone Star state is home to some of the most brutal crimes in the country, and the most bizarre and outrageous. Texas True Crime takes you on a journey through firsthand bone-chilling accounts and never-before-seen photos and video from the investigations.