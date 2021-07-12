1 season available (6 episodes)

9/11: One Day in America9/11: One Day in America

TVMADocumentaries • Award Shows & Events • Talk & InterviewNewsTV Series2021

9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes ...more

9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

First Response

As a hijacked plane hits the North Tower, we follow the first firefighters on the scene and their race against time to rescue trapped civilians.
Episode 2

The South Tower

We follow extraordinary stories of escape in the South Tower and the paramedics on the ground facing an onslaught of badly injured people.
Episode 3

Collapse

A day of terror and the struggle to survive continue as the Pentagon is hit, Flight 93 is hijacked and the South Tower collapses.
Episode 4

The Cloud

Survivors become separated when they are enveloped by a toxic dust cloud. We follow their quest to be reunited with their loved ones.
Episode 5

I'm Coming for You, Brother

A group of firefighters were inside the North Tower when it collapsed, but miraculously survived. It’s a race against time to find and rescue them.
Episode 6

It's All Gone, Kid

At Ground Zero, two ex-marines and an ex-paramedic join forces to search for survivors and pull off one of the most miraculous rescues of the day.

About this Show

9/11: One Day in America

9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower to the last survivors being rescued from the rubble.

TVMADocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTalk & InterviewNewsTV Series2021

You May Also Like

Texas: Spirit and Soul
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Blood on the Wall
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming
News, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)
Bin Laden's Hard Drive
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The Armstrong Tapes
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on