1 season available (6 episodes)

9/11: One Day in America9/11: One Day in America

9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower to the last survivors being rescued from the rubble.more

9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11...More

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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9/11: One Day in America Trailer

About this Show

9/11: One Day in America

9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower to the last survivors being rescued from the rubble.

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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