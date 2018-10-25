The Case That Haunts Me takes sweeping true crime stories told directly from the detectives who led each case. From mysterious vanishings to twisted family murders, these are the unforgettable cases that disrupt law and order, and keep authorities up at night.more
The Case That Haunts Me takes sweeping true crime stories told di...More
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The Case That Haunts Me takes sweeping true crime stories told directly from the detectives who led each case. From mysterious vanishings to twisted family murders, these are the unforgettable cases that disrupt law and order, and keep authorities up at night.
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The Case That Haunts Me
The Case That Haunts Me takes sweeping true crime stories told directly from the detectives who led each case. From mysterious vanishings to twisted family murders, these are the unforgettable cases that disrupt law and order, and keep authorities up at night.