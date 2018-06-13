3 seasons available (28 episodes)

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and BackGordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.more

In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on socia...More

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

TV14DocumentariesRealityBusiness & FinanceCooking & FoodTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.

Starring: Gordon Ramsay

TV14DocumentariesRealityBusiness & FinanceCooking & FoodTV Series2018
  • hd

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