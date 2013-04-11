1 season available (5 episodes)

The Killer SpeaksThe Killer Speaks

"The Killer Speaks", from the creators of "The First 48", gives the perspective we never hear: the killer. In each episode, we come face to face with cold-blooded murderers who, for the first time, let us enter their dark world.more

"The Killer Speaks", from the creators of "The First 48", gives t...More

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2013
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Earl Forrest Describes His Relationship with Toddy
Earl Forrest On His Drug Use
Earl Forrest: Living by the Code
Dena Riley Portrays Herself As A Victim
Dena Riley Tries To Downplay Her Crime
Borderline Personality
Robert Lopez Talks About His Relationship With His Murdered Girlfriend
Robert Lopez Was Introduced to Drugs and Violence By His Father
Max Gelman Decided to Take Revenge on the Those Who Betrayed Him
Max Gelman Speaks for the First Time About His Murders
Max Gelman Tries to Hijack a Subway Train
Levi King Describes the Events That Lead Up to His Murder of the McCools
Levi King Didn't Find His Second Murder Fulfilling
Levi King was Violent From a Young Age

About this Show

The Killer Speaks

"The Killer Speaks", from the creators of "The First 48", gives the perspective we never hear: the killer. In each episode, we come face to face with cold-blooded murderers who, for the first time, let us enter their dark world.

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2013
  • hd

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