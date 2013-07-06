From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.more
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world,...More
Starring: Eric MeyersDavid A. Ebert
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From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Starring: Eric MeyersDavid A. Ebert
About this Show
When Sharks Attack
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Starring: Eric MeyersDavid A. Ebert