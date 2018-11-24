Killer Unknown follows an active investigation in real time, as a special task force cracks open the cold cases of Tulsa County, starting with two of its most terrifying: the 1973 murder Veda Woodson, and the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Dena Ann Dean.more
Killer Unknown follows an active investigation in real time, as a...More
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Killer Unknown follows an active investigation in real time, as a special task force cracks open the cold cases of Tulsa County, starting with two of its most terrifying: the 1973 murder Veda Woodson, and the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Dena Ann Dean.
About this Show
Killer Unknown
Killer Unknown follows an active investigation in real time, as a special task force cracks open the cold cases of Tulsa County, starting with two of its most terrifying: the 1973 murder Veda Woodson, and the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Dena Ann Dean.