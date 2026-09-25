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Action TV

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S.W.A.T. ExilesS.W.A.T. Exiles
After a fatal shooting on the job leaves his career hanging by a thread, LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is forced into retirement, in retaliation for refusing to bury the truth. Two years later, he's back, tasked with building a new tactical unit from the department's most talented outcasts. The team, soon nicknamed the Exiles, includes a live-streaming hotshot, a socially awkward tech genius, a fiercely disciplined operator with something to prove, a wildcard with a troubled past, and a strategist with a hidden agenda. As the squad finds its footing under fire, Hondo uncovers something far more dangerous than any street threat: a mole in his ranks, and a conspiracy reaching into the LAPD's top brass and the Mayor's office; one built to tear S.W.A.T. apart from within.
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Queen of the SouthQueen of the South
The story of a woman's escape from a Mexican cartel, and rise to become a drug queenpin in America.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Da Vinci's Demons
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Action Dramas
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
The HusbandTV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Jessica JonesTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
AtomicDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
Daredevil: Born AgainTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
OutlanderTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Sunny NightsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
Mr. BigstuffTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2024)
A Knight of the Seven KingdomsTVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Kevin Costner's The WestTVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Under FIreNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The ManipulatedTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Power Book IV: ForceTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2025)
The LowdownTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
ReunionDrama • TV Series (2025)
A Shop for KillersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
TempestInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2025)
CapoeirasTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2025)
TwelveTV14 • International, Action • TV Series (2025)
Outlander: Blood of my BloodTVMA • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Washington BlackTV14 • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2025)
The Nice GuyTVPG • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Red Eye (UK)TV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Suspicious Minds (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2025)
The KollectivePolitical, International • TV Series (2025)
DusterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
A Thousand BlowsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Paris Has FallenTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
Say NothingTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Cleaning LadyTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2022)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
MovingInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
UnmaskedTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
The Fiery PriestTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2019)
Gangnam B-sideInternational, Crime • TV Series (2024)
ImpurosTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Double Crossed: Sooner or Later, You'll Pay the PriceTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Worst of EvilTVMA • International, Crime • TV Series (2023)
VigilanteTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Uncle SamsikInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The TyrantAdventure, International • TV Series (2024)
Shadow DetectiveTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
NO WAY OUT: The RouletteTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Han River PoliceInternational, Action • TV Series (2023)
GridTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
The First RespondersInternational, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Black OutInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Chief Detective 1958International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Big BetTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Rescue MeTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2004)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The PenguinTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
Anime Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
Dorohedoro (Eng Dub)Anime • TV Series (2020)
DorohedoroFantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Sub)TV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Dub)TV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
SNOWBALL EARTHNot Rated • Action, Anime • TV Series (2026)
Management of Novice AlchemistFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Rooster FighterDrama, Action • TV Series (2026)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Bullet BulletTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
The FableTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring Song (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterfly (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage Flower (Dub)R • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
SAND LAND: THE SERIESTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Popular
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Sons of AnarchyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
What We Do in the ShadowsTVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
The Nowhere ManTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Tales Of Wells FargoTV14 • Western, Drama • TV Series (1957)
Wagon TrainTVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Made in KoreaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
CheyenneTVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
My Adventures with SupermanTVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Alone (Australia)TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2023)
Genndy Tartakovsky's PrimalTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
The UnitTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2006)
WipeoutTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Total DramaramaTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Star Trek: DiscoveryTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Trending Action
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Made in KoreaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
El señor de los cielosTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2013)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
WipeoutTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
A Shop for KillersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
T.O.T.S.TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
The Last of UsTVMA • Adventure, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Generation KillTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Black OutInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
LanternsTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Frequently Binged Action
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
The Nowhere ManTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Tales Of Wells FargoTV14 • Western, Drama • TV Series (1957)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Wagon TrainTVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
CheyenneTVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Genndy Tartakovsky's PrimalTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
The UnitTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2006)
Total DramaramaTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
WipeoutTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Star Trek: DiscoveryTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
HuntedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Killing EveTVMA • British, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
GracelandTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
LegionTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mountain MonstersTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Rescue MeTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2004)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
LutherTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
T.O.T.S.TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
El señor de los cielosTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2013)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Gold Rush: White WaterTV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
Wild & Weird AmericaTV14 • Comedy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The MusketeersTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Gurren LagannTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Black ButlerTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Most Liked Action
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
Daredevil: Born AgainTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
A-Z
(New) Rurouni KenshinTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 LegacyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Alone (Australia)TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2023)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of AramunTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Baby Assassins Everyday!TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Audio AdventuresTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Big BetTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Big Bet (ENG)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Black ButlerTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Black OutInternational, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Black Out (Eng)International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Black SailsTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Bullet BulletTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Bullet Bullet (Eng Dub)TV14 • Animation, Action • TV Series (2025)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
CapoeirasTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2025)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Cat's EyeTV14 • Crime, Action • TV Series (2025)
Cat's Eye (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series (2025)
Cat's EyesTVMA • International, Action • TV Series
Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Action • TV Series
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
CheyenneTVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
CoppelionTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Creature CommandosTVMA • Adventure, Superhelter • TV Series (2024)
CSI: New YorkTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Daredevil: Born AgainTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Dark WizardTVMA • Documentaries, Action • TV Series (2026)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village ArcAdventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Digimon FrontierTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2003)
Digimon TamersTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
DMZTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2022)
DorohedoroFantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)

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Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.