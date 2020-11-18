ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Action TV

Action Dramas
No Man's Land
No Man's Land
Military & War, Drama • TV Series (2020)
A thrilling mystery that takes us on Antoine Darman’s quest to unravel the details surrounding his presumed to be dead sister, traveling on a death defying journey with the YPJ, a unit of Kurdish female fighters through ISIS occupied territory.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Marvel's Runaways
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.
Sons of Anarchy
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
Blindspot
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
Killing Eve
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
Vikings
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
Reality
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Deadliest Catch
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Supernatural
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Twin Peaks
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
Action Comedy
Timeless
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Future Man
TVMA • Comedy, Time Travel • TV Series (2017)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Anime Action
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)

Popular
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
Dragon Ball Super
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
The Blacklist
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Warrior
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
Chicago Fire
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Strike Back
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Black Sails
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
His Dark Materials
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
The Pacific
TVMA • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2010)
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Watchmen
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Rome
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Treadstone
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1992)
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
American Ninja Warrior
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2012)
Tales of Wells Fargo
TV14 • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
The Last Ship
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
ThunderCats (1985)
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1985)
Overlord
TVMA • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Cheyenne
TVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (1989)
Legion
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Firefly
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2002)
Jett
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A-Z
.hack//Roots
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
12 Monkeys
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
24 Legacy
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Absolute Duo
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2009)
Afterlost
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Agent X
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Air Gear
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)
American Ninja Warrior
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2012)
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
APPARE-RANMAN!
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Aquarion EVOL
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2012)
Aria: The Scarlet Ammo
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Astro Boy en Español
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2005)
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Attila the Hun
Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Awesomes
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
BabyRiki
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Barbarians Rising
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
Basilisk
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Bastard Executioner
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Baywatch
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (1989)
The Big Valley
TVPG • Drama, Western • TV Series (1965)
Black Blood Brothers
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
Black Butler
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Black Butler: Book of Circus
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Black Cat
TVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Black Lagoon
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Blade Dance of the Elementalers
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Blood Blockade Battlefront
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Blood Lad
TV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blood-C
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Blue Exorcist
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Braquo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Buddy Complex
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2014)
Buried Secrets of WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Buso Renkin
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
By the Grace of the Gods
Action, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Centennial
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (1978)
A Certain Scientific Railgun
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Chaos Dragon
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Cheyenne
TVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Chrome Shelled Regios
TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2009)
Claymore
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Code Geass
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Code: Breaker
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Cop Craft
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Coppelion
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)

