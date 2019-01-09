A man equipped with only a shield is chosen to be one of the world's great defenders, but when a cruel betrayal shatters his reputation, he tries to regain the public's trust while fighting evil alongside a few devoted allies.more
A man equipped with only a shield is chosen to be one of the worl...More
Starring: Kaito IshikawaAsami SetoRina Hidaka
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A man equipped with only a shield is chosen to be one of the world's great defenders, but when a cruel betrayal shatters his reputation, he tries to regain the public's trust while fighting evil alongside a few devoted allies.
About this Show
The Rising of the Shield Hero
A man equipped with only a shield is chosen to be one of the world's great defenders, but when a cruel betrayal shatters his reputation, he tries to regain the public's trust while fighting evil alongside a few devoted allies.