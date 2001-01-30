1 season available (12 episodes)
Centennial - a 12-episode television miniseries - is based on the best-selling historical novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Michener. At the time, the Centennial production was the most ambitious miniseries project ever attempted: nearly 100 speaking parts, four directors and five cinematographers, and multiple shooting locations across the USA combined to produce the massive 22-hour tale. Epic in its scope, Centennial portrays the development of the American western frontier from the late 18th century through the late 20th century, as seen through the eyes of families who eventually establish a town on the windswept plains of eastern Colorado. An all-star cast of television favorites populates this engrossing story.
