1 season available

Centennial

TVPGActionAdventureDramaTV Series • 1978

Centennial - a 12-episode television miniseries - is based on the best-selling histor...more

Centennial - a 12-episode television miniseries - is based on the...More

Start watching Centennial

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

1 season available (12 episodes)

1 season available

(12 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Only the Rocks Live Forever

Part 1. A roguish French-Canadian trapper becomes partners with a fugitive Scotsman on the late 18th century American frontier.
Episode 2

The Yellow Apron

Part 2: 1809-1830. Pasquinel prospects for gold, raises two sons by his Arapaho wife, then returns to St. Louis for a bittersweet reunion with his left-behind wife.
Episode 3

The Wagon and the Elephant

Part 3: 1845. A wagon train headed west from St. Louis includes a Mennonite outcast and his wife, an Army captain and a grizzled frontier guide.
Episode 4

For as Long as the River Flows

Part 4: 1846-1860. Broken treaties imperil relations between the Native Americans, settlers and the US Army.
Episode 5

The Massacre

Part 5. A fanatical Army colonel orders a massacre of unarmed native Americans, precipitating a wave of revenge and recriminations.
Episode 6

The Long Horns

Part 6. A trail boss recruits a motley crew of greenhorns and old hands to herd 3000 longhorns from Texas to Colorado.
Episode 7

The Shepherds

Part 7: 1876. The town of Centennial, Colorado is born as a range war threatens to erupt between independent farmers and the English owners of the Venneford Ranch.
Episode 8

The Storm

Part 8. The circus comes to Centennial. Levi Zendt returns east to visit his Mennonite family. Oliver Seccombe worries that an accountant will disapprove of his methods to keep the ranch solvent.
Episode 9

The Crime

Part 9. The loss of most of the Venneford herd in a blizzard prompts Oliver Seccombe to relinquish his duties as general manager. A pair of con artists arouse the suspicion of the sheriff when they swindle the local minister.
Episode 10

The Winds of Fortune

Part 10. Jim Lloyd proposes to Charlotte. Sheriff Dumire remains bent on proving that the Wendells are murderers. An outlaw gang appears, ready to avenge the deaths of two members years earlier.
Episode 11

The Winds of Death

Part 11. Centennial attracts homesteaders in the 1920s, but their promised land is ravaged by drought and dust storms, and their future threatened by the onset of the Depression.
Episode 12

The Scream of Eagles

Part 12. History professor Lewis Vernor visits modern day Centennial, where he learns of the area's history - and uncovers a century-old secret.

About this Show

Centennial

Centennial - a 12-episode television miniseries - is based on the best-selling historical novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Michener. At the time, the Centennial production was the most ambitious miniseries project ever attempted: nearly 100 speaking parts, four directors and five cinematographers, and multiple shooting locations across the USA combined to produce the massive 22-hour tale. Epic in its scope, Centennial portrays the development of the American western frontier from the late 18th century through the late 20th century, as seen through the eyes of families who eventually establish a town on the windswept plains of eastern Colorado. An all-star cast of television favorites populates this engrossing story.

Starring: Michael AnsaraWilliam AthertonRaymond BurrBarbara CarreraRichard Chamberlain

Narrator: David Janssen

TVPGActionAdventureDramaTV Series • 1978
You May Also Like
Attila the Hun
Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The White Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
Return to Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (1993)
The Big Valley
TVPG • Drama, Western • TV Series (1965)
Miami Vice
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (1984)
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Pillars of the Earth
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2010)
Tales of Wells Fargo
TV14 • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Hunted
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
The White Queen
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Ambitions
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (1989)
Sons of Liberty
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on