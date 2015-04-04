5 seasons available (152 episodes)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.more

In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame a...More

Starring: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaInori MinaseSaori Oonishi

TVMAFantasyInternationalAdventureActionScience FictionRomanceAnimeAnimationComedyTV Series2015
  • hd

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About this Show

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.

Starring: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaInori MinaseSaori OonishiMaaya UchidaHaruka Tomatsu

TVMAFantasyInternationalAdventureActionScience FictionRomanceAnimeAnimationComedyTV Series2015
  • hd

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