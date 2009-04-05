The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and if Goku, Pan, and Trunks can't gather them in a year's time, Earth will meet with final catastrophe. The countdown to oblivion has begun.more
The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and...More
Starring: Andrew ChandlerSonny StraitElise Baughman
Creator: Akira Toriyama
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The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and if Goku, Pan, and Trunks can't gather them in a year's time, Earth will meet with final catastrophe. The countdown to oblivion has begun.
About this Show
Dragon Ball GT
The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and if Goku, Pan, and Trunks can't gather them in a year's time, Earth will meet with final catastrophe. The countdown to oblivion has begun.