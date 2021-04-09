Based on the hit game from Square Enix, Neku has died but doesn't remember what happened. He joins the Reaper's Game in The Underground, a contest for the dead to be brought back to life...and losers are erased from existence.more
Based on the hit game from Square Enix, Neku has died but doesn't...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Based on the hit game from Square Enix, Neku has died but doesn't remember what happened. He joins the Reaper's Game in The Underground, a contest for the dead to be brought back to life...and losers are erased from existence.
About this Show
The World Ends with You The Animation
Based on the hit game from Square Enix, Neku has died but doesn't remember what happened. He joins the Reaper's Game in The Underground, a contest for the dead to be brought back to life...and losers are erased from existence.