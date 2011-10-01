Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!more
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footst...More
Starring: Junko TakeuchiKanako MitsuhashiHozumi Gôda
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Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Starring: Junko TakeuchiKanako MitsuhashiHozumi GôdaYuki KaidaHiroki Takahashi
About this Show
Hunter x Hunter
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Starring: Junko TakeuchiKanako MitsuhashiHozumi GôdaYuki KaidaHiroki Takahashi