1 season available

Black Butler

TV14 • Action, Animation, Anime, Supernatural, International • TV Series • 2008

Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his parents murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief, he summoned a devilish servant...more

Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his parents murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief, he summoned a devilish servant...more

Start watching Black Butler

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) His Butler, Able

The Phantomhive household is expecting a visitor.
Episode 1

(Sub) His Butler, Able

The Phantomhive household is expecting a visitor.
Episode 2

(Dub) His Butler, Strongest

After Ciel is abducted from his study, Sebastian receives a ransom note addressed to him from the kidnapper
Episode 2

(Sub) His Butler, Strongest

After Ciel is abducted from his study, Sebastian receives a ransom note addressed to him from the kidnapper
Episode 3

(Dub) His Butler, Omnipotent

At the request of Madam Red, Ciel takes in a useless butler, Grell, in an attempt to train him properly.
Episode 3

(Sub) His Butler, Omnipotent

At the request of Madam Red, Ciel takes in a useless butler, Grell, in an attempt to train him properly.
Episode 4

(Dub) His Butler, Capricious

A string of bizarre murders of prostitutes is occurring in Whitechapel. Taking a cue from the brutal killing methods, Scotland Yard has taken to calling the culprit “Jack the Ripper.”
Episode 4

(Sub) His Butler, Capricious

A string of bizarre murders of prostitutes is occurring in Whitechapel. Taking a cue from the brutal killing methods, Scotland Yard has taken to calling the culprit “Jack the Ripper.”
Episode 5

(Dub) His Butler, Chance Encounter

With the Viscount ruled out as a suspect, Ciel generates a new criminal profile.
Episode 5

(Sub) His Butler, Chance Encounter

With the Viscount ruled out as a suspect, Ciel generates a new criminal profile.
Episode 6

(Dub) His Butler, at the Funeral

Ciel covers Madam Red’s body with a cloak. In the background, Grell and Sebastian are locked in mortal combat under the moonlight.
Episode 6

(Sub) His Butler, at the Funeral

Ciel covers Madam Red’s body with a cloak. In the background, Grell and Sebastian are locked in mortal combat under the moonlight.
Episode 7

(Dub) His Butler, Merrymaking

Under the pretense of going to the Queen’s resort, Ciel and his servants investigate a village where dogs are routinely abused through a legal loophole.
Episode 7

(Sub) His Butler, Merrymaking

Under the pretense of going to the Queen’s resort, Ciel and his servants investigate a village where dogs are routinely abused through a legal loophole.
Episode 8

(Dub) His Butler, Training

Lord Henry has been murdered. His corpse has bite wounds which looks like they were inflicted by a very large animal.
Episode 8

(Sub) His Butler, Training

Lord Henry has been murdered. His corpse has bite wounds which looks like they were inflicted by a very large animal.
Episode 9

(Dub) His Butler, Phantom Image

In England, a man named Talbot invents a new photographic technology. When a particular camera photographs an individual, whatever is most dear to the subject will appear in the photo.
Episode 9

(Sub) His Butler, Phantom Image

In England, a man named Talbot invents a new photographic technology. When a particular camera photographs an individual, whatever is most dear to the subject will appear in the photo.
Episode 10

(Dub) His Butler, On Ice

Ciel and Sebastian visit the Frozen Fair, which is held on the frozen-over River Thames in the winter. The two run into Abberline, who tells them that he is on the trail of an extremely valuable blue diamond.
Episode 10

(Sub) His Butler, On Ice

Ciel and Sebastian visit the Frozen Fair, which is held on the frozen-over River Thames in the winter. The two run into Abberline, who tells them that he is on the trail of an extremely valuable blue diamond.
Episode 11

(Dub) His Butler, However You Please

It’s the day before Ciel’s birthday. As a present, Elizabeth plans to give him a ring made from the shard of Hope that she finds, as a replacement for the Phantomhive family ring that she broke.
Episode 11

(Sub) His Butler, However You Please

It’s the day before Ciel’s birthday. As a present, Elizabeth plans to give him a ring made from the shard of Hope that she finds, as a replacement for the Phantomhive family ring that she broke.
Episode 12

(Dub) His Butler, Forlorn

Elizabeth has been turned into a puppet and now sits in the moonlit workshop of a tower. Meanwhile, Sebastian and Ciel repel attacking dolls while searching for Elizabeth.
Episode 12

(Sub) His Butler, Forlorn

Elizabeth has been turned into a puppet and now sits in the moonlit workshop of a tower. Meanwhile, Sebastian and Ciel repel attacking dolls while searching for Elizabeth.
Episode 13

(Dub) His Butler, Freeloader

Winter in London. Four half-naked Caucasians have been hanged upside down in front of a coffee house. A note attached to each body has a picture of a tongue with insulting words of the royal family.
Episode 13

(Sub) His Butler, Freeloader

Winter in London. Four half-naked Caucasians have been hanged upside down in front of a coffee house. A note attached to each body has a picture of a tongue with insulting words of the royal family.
Episode 14

(Dub) His Butler, Supremely Talented

After Soma falls asleep, Sebastian and the others follow Agni to find out where he goes.
Episode 14

(Sub) His Butler, Supremely Talented

After Soma falls asleep, Sebastian and the others follow Agni to find out where he goes.
Episode 15

(Dub) His Butler, Competing

The curry competition presided over by Queen Victoria finally begins, with a Royal Warrant on the line.
Episode 15

(Sub) His Butler, Competing

The curry competition presided over by Queen Victoria finally begins, with a Royal Warrant on the line.
Episode 16

(Dub) His Butler, in an Isolated Castle

The Phantomhive-owned Ludlow Castle is being renovated into a hotel, but when Ciel gets word that the contractors want to quit because the place is haunted, he and Sebastian head over to the castle to get to the bottom of it.
Episode 16

(Sub) His Butler, in an Isolated Castle

The Phantomhive-owned Ludlow Castle is being renovated into a hotel, but when Ciel gets word that the contractors want to quit because the place is haunted, he and Sebastian head over to the castle to get to the bottom of it.
Episode 17

(Dub) His Butler, Offering

The Queen’s butler, Ash, tells Sebastian and Ciel about an abandoned abbey in the outskirts of Preston, that has now become the lair of a religious cult that advances strange doctrine and is plotting a revolt against the government.
Episode 17

(Sub) His Butler, Offering

The Queen’s butler, Ash, tells Sebastian and Ciel about an abandoned abbey in the outskirts of Preston, that has now become the lair of a religious cult that advances strange doctrine and is plotting a revolt against the government.
Episode 18

(Dub) His Butler, Transmitted

Ciel and Sebastian infiltrate the cult’s abbey hideout but are soon discovered by the followers. For some reason, only Ciel is taken to the founder of the sect.
Episode 18

(Sub) His Butler, Transmitted

Ciel and Sebastian infiltrate the cult’s abbey hideout but are soon discovered by the followers. For some reason, only Ciel is taken to the founder of the sect.
Episode 19

(Dub) His Butler, Imprisoned

A corpse has been found in the Thames River. The body is identified as John Stanley, a man who operated in the underworld on behalf of the Queen, and he seems to have been murdered.
Episode 19

(Sub) His Butler, Imprisoned

A corpse has been found in the Thames River. The body is identified as John Stanley, a man who operated in the underworld on behalf of the Queen, and he seems to have been murdered.
Episode 20

(Dub) His Butler, Escaping

While on the trail of Stanley’s missing item, Ciel falls into someone’s trap. The police accuse him and Sebastian of trafficking a popular drug called “Lady Blanc” throughout London.
Episode 20

(Sub) His Butler, Escaping

While on the trail of Stanley’s missing item, Ciel falls into someone’s trap. The police accuse him and Sebastian of trafficking a popular drug called “Lady Blanc” throughout London.
Episode 21

(Dub) His Butler, Engaging Servants

Ciel’s servants, Mey-Rin, Finny, and Baldo are worried about their master because he seems depressed. The three decide to cheer him up and start by consulting Elizabeth, who happens to be visiting the manor that day.
Episode 21

(Sub) His Butler, Engaging Servants

Ciel’s servants, Mey-Rin, Finny, and Baldo are worried about their master because he seems depressed. The three decide to cheer him up and start by consulting Elizabeth, who happens to be visiting the manor that day.
Episode 22

(Dub) His Butler, Dissolution

Ciel and Sebastian visit Paris to have an audience with the Queen, who is visiting Paris for the Exposition Universelle.
Episode 22

(Sub) His Butler, Dissolution

Ciel and Sebastian visit Paris to have an audience with the Queen, who is visiting Paris for the Exposition Universelle.
Episode 23

(Dub) His Butler, up in Flames

Phantomhive Manor has burned to the ground. Amid the charred ruins, Tanaka writes in his journal. Meanwhile, Ciel is hiding in the cargo hold of a steamboat.
Episode 23

(Sub) His Butler, up in Flames

Phantomhive Manor has burned to the ground. Amid the charred ruins, Tanaka writes in his journal. Meanwhile, Ciel is hiding in the cargo hold of a steamboat.
Episode 24

(Dub) His Butler, Fluent

Ash stands atop London’s Tower Bridge, which remains under construction. Sebastian hugs Ciel, and then rushes over to Ash. As the two square off on the bridge, Ciel orders Sebastian to defeat Ash. The demon’s final showdown begins at last.
Episode 24

(Sub) His Butler, Fluent

Ash stands atop London’s Tower Bridge, which remains under construction. Sebastian hugs Ciel, and then rushes over to Ash. As the two square off on the bridge, Ciel orders Sebastian to defeat Ash. The demon’s final showdown begins at last.

You May Also Like

APPARE-RANMAN!
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Shironeko Project ZERO CHRONICLE
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Black Butler: Book of Circus
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Mushi-shi
TV14 • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Sword Art Online -Alicization-
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Soul Eater Not!
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Soul Eater
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Shiki
TV14 • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
Tower of Druaga: The Sword of Uruk
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2009)
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
Smile Down the Runway
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (48 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial