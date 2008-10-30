Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his parents murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief, he summoned a devilish servant, Sebastian, to help him track down - and suitably punish - the fiends who made him an orphan.more
Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his...More
Starring: Daisuke OnoMaaya SakamotoJun Fukuyama
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Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his parents murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief, he summoned a devilish servant, Sebastian, to help him track down - and suitably punish - the fiends who made him an orphan.
Starring: Daisuke OnoMaaya SakamotoJun FukuyamaRomi ParkShunji Fujimura
About this Show
Black Butler
Ciel Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his parents murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief, he summoned a devilish servant, Sebastian, to help him track down - and suitably punish - the fiends who made him an orphan.
Starring: Daisuke OnoMaaya SakamotoJun FukuyamaRomi ParkShunji Fujimura