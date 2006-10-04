1 season available

Buso Renkin

TV14 • Drama, Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2006

High school student Kazuki Muto thinks he's saving a girl from a monster, but it turns out that he's the one who needs saving! Kazuki is killed while ...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) A New Life

In an abandoned factory at night, Kazuki Muto dies in an attempt to save a girl from a monster. Or does he? Kazuki wakes up the next morning as if nothing happened.
Episode 1

(Dub) A New Life

In an abandoned factory at night, Kazuki Muto dies in an attempt to save a girl from a monster. Or does he? Kazuki wakes up the next morning as if nothing happened.
Episode 2

(Dub) The True Form Homunculus

Tokiko and Kazuki visit the haunted factory where everything began. There, they find the remains of victims and a homunculus incubator.
Episode 2

(Sub) The True Form Homunculus

Tokiko and Kazuki visit the haunted factory where everything began. There, they find the remains of victims and a homunculus incubator. The homunculi made there lodge themselves onto humans and consume them…
Episode 3

(Dub) You’ve Become a Little Stronger

A homunculus embryo has lodged itself on Tokiko, and a week remains before she becomes a homunculus.
Episode 3

(Sub) You’ve Become a Little Stronger

A homunculus embryo has lodged itself on Tokiko, and a week remains before she becomes a homunculus. Between bouts of training with his lance, Kazuki and Tokiko search for the creator of homunculus in order to obtain the antidote.
Episode 4

(Sub) Another New Life

Kazuki and Tokiko search for a student who has been absent from school for the past four days and come across a sickly third-year student who turns out to be the creator of the homunculi…
Episode 4

(Dub) Another New Life

Kazuki and Tokiko search for a student who has been absent from school for the past four days and come across a sickly third-year student who turns out to be the creator of the homunculi…
Episode 5

(Sub) To Protect Someone

Evading the homunculus Washio’s attack, Kazuki and Tokiko fall back to form a plan. The two devise a series of high-speed attacks, but Washio’s natural instinct and warrior experience sees through their plan.
Episode 5

(Dub) To Protect Someone

Evading the homunculus Washio’s attack, Kazuki and Tokiko fall back to form a plan.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Butterfly of Black Death

Seeking the antidote, Kazuki goes to Chono’s house, where Chono’s father tells him he has cut ties with his son.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Butterfly of Black Death

Seeking the antidote, Kazuki goes to Chono’s house, where Chono’s father tells him he has cut ties with his son. Kazuki heads to the warehouse behind the Chono household, the very place where his ancestor conducted his alchemy research…
Episode 7

(Sub) Whether or Not You’re a Hypocrite

Captain Bravo of the Alchemist Army recruits Kazuki to be Alchemist Warrior. Anticipating underground enemy activities within Ginsei City, Tokiko transfers to Kazuki’s class, and Bravo becomes the manager of the school dormitory.
Episode 7

(Dub) Whether or Not You’re a Hypocrite

Captain Bravo of the Alchemist Army recruits Kazuki to be Alchemist Warrior. Anticipating underground enemy activities within Ginsei City, Tokiko transfers to Kazuki’s class, and Bravo becomes the manager of the school dormitory.
Episode 8

(Sub) A Night in the Dorm

Bravo begins training Kazuki to harden him into an Alchemist Warrior. Meanwhile, Tokiko is ordered to safeguard the kakugane originally taken from Bravo’s subordinate Alchemist Warrior.
Episode 8

(Dub) A Night in the Dorm

Bravo begins training Kazuki to harden him into an Alchemist Warrior. Meanwhile, Tokiko is ordered to safeguard the kakugane originally taken from Bravo’s subordinate Alchemist Warrior.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Hayasaka Twins

One rainy afternoon, Kazuki comes across two third-year students, school class president Ouka Hayasaka and her younger twin brother and star player of the Kendo Club, Shusui.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Hayasaka Twins

One rainy afternoon, Kazuki comes across two third-year students, school class president Ouka Hayasaka and her younger twin brother and star player of the Kendo Club, Shusui.
Episode 10

(Sub) It Seems We’re Well Matched

Both Kazuki and the Hayasaka twins cannot hide their shock at learning each other’s identities as Alchemist Warrior and LXE. But the Hayasaka twins are determined to fight.
Episode 10

(Dub) It Seems We’re Well Matched

Both Kazuki and the Hayasaka twins cannot hide their shock at learning each other’s identities as Alchemist Warrior and LXE.
Episode 11

(Sub) ’Til Death Do Us Part

Shusui recalls his earliest memories: being abducted by a woman claiming to be his mother and the days he spent in confinement. The twins grew up never questioning the closed world they lived in.
Episode 11

(Dub) ’Til Death Do Us Part

Shusui recalls his earliest memories: being abducted by a woman claiming to be his mother and the days he spent in confinement. The twins grew up never questioning the closed world they lived in.
Episode 12

(Sub) Carnival

In the forest outside of Ginsei City, Bravo, Kazuki, and Tokiko decide to infiltrate the LXE hideout and take down the LXE before they can revive the Warrior Traitor, but they find the place empty except for Moonface…
Episode 12

(Dub) Carnival

In the forest outside of Ginsei City, Bravo, Kazuki, and Tokiko decide to infiltrate the LXE hideout and take down the LXE before they can revive the Warrior Traitor, but they find the place empty except for Moonface…
Episode 13

(Sub) Signs of Death

Bravo rages in a seemingly never-ending battle against Moonface, while Tokiko cannot help but question and fear the intense power Kazuki is displaying as he destroys the hordes of homunculi while his friends cheer him on.
Episode 13

(Dub) Signs of Death

Bravo rages in a seemingly never-ending battle against Moonface, while Tokiko cannot help but question and fear the intense power Kazuki is displaying as he destroys the hordes of homunculi while his friends cheer him on.
Episode 14

(Dub) Who Are You?

Stopping the Warrior Traitor is the only means to save his friends. Kazuki heads to the rooftop and with full force destroys the Restoration Flask, but finds the shattered flask to be empty!
Episode 14

(Sub) Who Are You?

Stopping the Warrior Traitor is the only means to save his friends. Kazuki heads to the rooftop and with full force destroys the Restoration Flask, but finds the shattered flask to be empty!
Episode 15

(Dub) An Intermediate Existence

Becoming like Victor, Kazuki is driven by his fighting instinct. Victor leaves the scene, promising to return. Kazuki tries to follow, but thanks to Tokiko’s sorrowful cry, he regains his consciousness.
Episode 15

(Sub) An Intermediate Existence

Becoming like Victor, Kazuki is driven by his fighting instinct. Victor leaves the scene, promising to return. Kazuki tries to follow, but thanks to Tokiko’s sorrowful cry, he regains his consciousness.
Episode 16

(Dub) New Strength

Kazuki and the gang are enjoying the summer, except for Tokiko, who sneaks off to meet with Gota Nakamura, the newly appointed Alchemist Warrior, who informs her of their new mission.
Episode 16

(Sub) New Strength

Kazuki and the gang are enjoying the summer, except for Tokiko, who sneaks off to meet with Gota Nakamura, the newly appointed Alchemist Warrior, who informs her of their new mission.
Episode 17

(Sub) When Dawn Comes

Thanks to the power of the black kakugane, Kazuki is revived. In order to deal with the black kakugane, Kazuki decides to go to the place where Tokiko found it. Tokiko tells Kazuki that she will not leave his side.
Episode 17

(Dub) When Dawn Comes

Thanks to the power of the black kakugane, Kazuki is revived. In order to deal with the black kakugane, Kazuki decides to go to the place where Tokiko found it. Tokiko tells Kazuki that she will not leave his side.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Escape

Kazuki, Tokiko, and Gota head toward the Newton Apple Academy for Girls, an all-girl boarding school where the black kakugane was originally located.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Escape

Kazuki, Tokiko, and Gota head toward the Newton Apple Academy for Girls, an all-girl boarding school where the black kakugane was originally located. Warrior Chief Hiwatari and his re-extermination squad are pursuing Kazuki but are stopped by Papillon.
Episode 19

(Sub) As Long As I Can Protect You

Caught in the explosion created by Hiwatari, Tokiko and Gota stray from Kazuki. Meanwhile, the search and destroy team locates Victor and launches a full-scale attack...
Episode 19

(Dub) As Long As I Can Protect You

Caught in the explosion created by Hiwatari, Tokiko and Gota stray from Kazuki. Meanwhile, the search and destroy team locates Victor and launches a full-scale attack.
Episode 20

(Sub) With Strength and Feeling

Without speaking a word, Kazuki and Bravo battle to settle the score. Kazuki attacks with his lance, but even that is not enough to penetrate Bravo’s Silver Skin...
Episode 20

(Dub) With Strength and Feeling

Without speaking a word, Kazuki and Bravo battle to settle the score. Kazuki attacks with his lance, but even that is not enough to penetrate Bravo’s Silver Skin.
Episode 21

(Sub) Gone Into Flame

Hiwatari’s Buso Renkin, Blaze of Glory, engulfs everyone but the Silver Skin-equipped Bravo…or so it seems. To Hiwatari’s surprise, inside the two Silver Skins were Kazuki, Tokiko, and Gota.
Episode 21

(Dub) Gone Into Flame

Hiwatari’s Buso Renkin, Blaze of Glory, engulfs everyone but the Silver Skin-equipped Bravo…or so it seems. To Hiwatari’s surprise, inside the two Silver Skins were Kazuki, Tokiko, and Gota.
Episode 22

(Sub) A Decision Is Required

The Alchemist Army delivers a full-scale attack against Victor. But in the midst of the attack, Victor’s evolution reaches its final stage, increasing his powers to unimaginable levels.
Episode 22

(Dub) A Decision Is Required

The Alchemist Army delivers a full-scale attack against Victor. But in the midst of the attack, Victor’s evolution reaches its final stage, increasing his powers to unimaginable levels.
Episode 23

(Dub) Boy Meets Battle Girl

With only moments until the completion of the white kakugane, which can revert a Victornized being into a human once more, Kazuki is faced with the ultimate choice of whether to use the cure on himself or Victor.
Episode 23

(Sub) Boy Meets Battle Girl

With only moments until the completion of the white kakugane, which can revert a Victornized being into a human once more, Kazuki is faced with the ultimate choice of whether to use the cure on himself or Victor.
Episode 24

(Dub) When You Die, I’ll Die With You

Kazuki has decided to use the perfected white kakugane on Victor. By placing himself in suspended animation, Kazuki can put an end to being further Victornized by waiting until another white kakugane can be perfected by Papillon.
Episode 24

(Sub) When You Die, I’ll Die With You

Kazuki has decided to use the perfected white kakugane on Victor. By placing himself in suspended animation, Kazuki can put an end to being further Victornized by waiting until another white kakugane can be perfected by Papillon.
Episode 25

(Sub) No One Could Ever Take His Place

Following Kazuki and Victor’s disappearance into the heavens, peace returns, and time passes. Everyone who knew Kazuki feels his loss. Unable to accept reality, Tokiko spends her days in idleness.
Episode 25

(Dub) No One Could Ever Take His Place

Following Kazuki and Victor’s disappearance into the heavens, peace returns, and time passes. Everyone who knew Kazuki feels his loss. Unable to accept reality, Tokiko spends her days in idleness.
Episode 26

(Sub) Period

Papillon shows Tokiko the new white kakugane he has forged for the sole purpose of reverting Kazuki back to a human being. Then, from the moon above a golden burst of light shines through the night sky. It is the shining of Kazuki’s Sunlight Heart!
Episode 26

(Dub) Period

Papillon shows Tokiko the new white kakugane he has forged for the sole purpose of reverting Kazuki back to a human being.

