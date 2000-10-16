7 seasons available (334 episodes)

InuyashaInuyasha

Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!more

Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the ol...More

Starring: Kappei YamaguchiSatsuki YukinoNoriko Hidaka

Creators: Michihiko SuwaMasuo Ueda

TV14FantasyInternationalAdventureActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationTV Series2000

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About this Show

Inuyasha

Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!

Starring: Kappei YamaguchiSatsuki YukinoNoriko HidakaKenichi OgataKumiko Watanabe

Creators: Michihiko SuwaMasuo Ueda

TV14FantasyInternationalAdventureActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationTV Series2000

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