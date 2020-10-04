After dying in his sleep, three divine beings reincarnate Ryoma to a world of magic, where he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma and his slimes decide to set out and use his power to help others.more
After dying in his sleep, three divine beings reincarnate Ryoma t...More
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After dying in his sleep, three divine beings reincarnate Ryoma to a world of magic, where he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma and his slimes decide to set out and use his power to help others.
About this Show
By the Grace of the Gods
After dying in his sleep, three divine beings reincarnate Ryoma to a world of magic, where he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma and his slimes decide to set out and use his power to help others.