1 season available

Black Clover

TV14 • Action, Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Anime • TV Series • 2017

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magica...more

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magica...more

Start watching Black Clover

1 season available (102 episodes)

1 season available

(102 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Asta and Yuno

Young Asta and Yuno are to receive powerful, personal magic tomes at the Grimoire Awarding Ceremony, but for one of them, the rite goes very wrong.
Episode 1

(Sub) Asta and Yuno

In this world, everyone can use magic... and in a land called the Clover Kingdom, two young men, Asta and Yuno, strive to become the Wizard King, the greatest of all magic-users.
Episode 2

(Sub) A Young Man's Vow

The grimoire that Yuno received was a legendary grimoire with a four-leaf clover. A bandit named Revchi comes to steal it, and Asta comes to Yuno's rescue.
Episode 2

(Dub) A Young Man's Vow

With his new grimoire, Asta is more determined to become a Magic Knight. But before he and Yuno set out, they take a moment to reflect on how they've changed—and how they've stayed the same. One thing's for sure: A promise is a promise!
Episode 3

(Dub) To the Royal Capital!

Asta and Yuno set out on their journey to the far-distant royal capital of the Clover Kingdom to take the Magic Knights Entrance Exam. Yes, Asta, too.
Episode 3

(Sub) To the Royal Capital!

Asta and Yuno spend six months training for the upcoming Magic Knights Entrance Exam. Everyone seems to think Yuno is sure to pass, but worries that Asta is just wasting his time.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Magic Knights Entrance Exam

Asta and Yuno head toward the colosseum in the royal capital for the Magic Knights Entrance Exam, while looking around and admiring all the things they’ve never seen before.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Magic Knights Entrance Exam

Joining the Magic Knights is the first step on Asta's and Yuno's path to becoming the Wizard King. But does the magicless Asta even stand a chance?
Episode 5

(Dub) The Path to the Wizard King

The grueling exam is over, and the Magic Knight captains choose the most promising examinees to join their squads.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Path to the Wizard King

The entrance exam finally comes to a close. The time has arrives for the captains to decide which candidates they want to join their squads.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Black Bulls

Asta has arrived at the home of the Black Bulls, which Yami himself called the absolute worst Magic Knights Squad. He is greeted by the squad's unique members.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Black Bulls

Asta must complete a crazy hazing ritual of sorts before he's officially accepted into the ragtag Black Bulls squad. Yuno meets with the Golden Dawn.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Other New Recruit

As a new member of the Black Bulls, Asta is thrilled to receive his very first private room, even though it's tiny. Everything Asta sees as Magna shows him around the squad's base is new and exciting to him.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Other New Recruit

Magna gives Asta a whirlwind tour of the Black Bulls' weird and wonderful hideout, including an introduction to the other newest member of the squad.
Episode 8

(Dub) Go! Go! First Mission

It's Asta's and Noelle's first mission as Magic Knights! They're all geared up to do valorous deeds, but this IS the Black Bulls we're talking about.
Episode 8

(Sub) Go! Go! First Mission

The Magic Knights: heroes that everyone in the kingdom looks up to and dreams of becoming one day. But the new recruit, Asta, has yet to do anything that seems like what a Magic Knight should be doing, as he’s stuck doing random chores.
Episode 9

(Sub) Beasts

On Yami’s orders, Asta and Noelle go on their first mission with Magna to hunt wild boars. They successfully complete the mission and go to Saussy Village to meet with the mayor, Seyhe.
Episode 9

(Dub) Beasts

Something's not right in Saussy Village: it's enveloped in a magic mist obscuring the nefarious goings-on within. Asta, Noelle, and Magna investigate.
Episode 10

(Sub) Guardians

Asta, Noelle, and Magna are doing their best to protect the villagers of Rayaka from the ice magic user Heath and his underlings, but Asta’s attacks don’t seem to be working, and Magna’s magical powers are running low.
Episode 10

(Dub) Guardians

Guardians: Desperate to protect the villagers of Saussy and fend off the powerful mages, Asta, Noelle, and Magna fight with everything they've got. While Noelle manages a new spell, Asta pushes himself to the edge to prove he's never giving up!
Episode 11

(Dub) What Happened One Day in the Castle Town

It's payday! Vanessa takes Asta and Noelle to the castle town of Kikka for a little shopping, where they encounter many familiar faces along the way.
Episode 11

(Sub) What Happened On a Certain Day in the Castle Town

After Asta, Magna, and Noelle saved the villagers of Saussy Village, the Wizard King gives the Black Bulls a star of honor. Asta and Noelle also receive their first pay as Magic Knights, and Asta is filled with happiness.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Wizard King Saw

As they were visiting the Black Market, Asta and the others see an old woman get robbed, and Asta goes after the thief.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Wizard King Saw

All eyes are on Asta as he and Sekke race to capture a purse-snatcher. Meanwhile, Yuno's first Golden Dawn mission takes him to an unexpected place.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Wizard King Saw, Continued

While on an escort mission, Yuno, Klaus and Mimosa are attacked by a mysterious group of men. Klaus senses that they’re in danger and wants to escort Salim as quickly as possible, but Salim insists on visiting Yuno’s hometown, Hage Village.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Wizard King Saw, Continued

While taking a break at the church in Hage, Sister Lily is taken by the same bandits Yuno fought earlier! But when Klaus demands they leave to finish their mission, will Yuno follow orders or save Lily?
Episode 14

(Dub) Dungeon

Asta and Noelle are charged with exploring a newly discovered dungeon full of magical traps. Their leader, the battle-mad Luck, is less than helpful.
Episode 14

(Sub) Dungeon

A dungeon appeared near the border of the Clover Kingdom and the Diamond Kingdom. The dungeon is like an ancient ruin. It may contain important treasures, but they're guarded by various magical traps.
Episode 15

(Dub) The Diamond Mage

It's a race to the treasure chamber! After a run in with Yuno's group, Asta and Noelle are determined to get to the treasure room first. But as they make their way through, a different threat awaits within in the dungeon!
Episode 15

(Sub) The Diamond Mage

Yuno, Klaus, and Mimosa from the Golden Dawn appear in front of Asta and Noelle, apparently sent on the same mission. Klaus mocks the Black Bulls for their awful reputation and gets in an argument with Asta.
Episode 16

(Dub) Friends

Asta, Yuno, and their squadmates must take on daunting foes on their way to the heart of the dungeon, but Luck remains dead set on fighting all alone.
Episode 16

(Sub) Friends

Yuno, Mimosa, and Klaus get close to the treasure chamber in the dungeon. However, a mage from the Diamond Kingdom named Mars gets in their way.
Episode 17

(Dub) Destroyer

The Diamond Kingdom's secret weapon wields more powerful magic than anyone has seen. The Golden Dawn team is all but decimated. Can he be defeated?
Episode 17

(Sub) Destroyer

In order to go to the treasure chamber together with his friends, Yuno confronts Mars alongside Klaus, so that the injured Mimosa can heal herself. But they have a hard time harming Mars at all.
Episode 18

(Dub) Memories of You

The Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights reach the dungeon's treasure hall, but another daunting battle keeps them from reveling in their victory for long.
Episode 18

(Sub) Memories of You

Asta, Yuno and the others finally get to the treasure chamber, and they’re in awe at the mountain of treasure in front of them. Yuno finds a strange scroll with strange writing, and then his grimoire does something strange...
Episode 19

(Dub) Destruction and Salvation

The dungeon itself turns against the Magic Knights as they fight to escape--and to keep a badly wounded Asta alive. Mars remembers how he came to be.
Episode 19

(Sub) Destruction and Salvation

Asta is gravely injured in the battle against Mars and collapses. Despite his own injuries, something drives Mars onward, and he tries to finish off Asta.
Episode 20

(Sub) Assembly at the Royal Capital

Asta and Noelle head to the Magic Knights Headquarters in the Noble Realm to report on their mission to capture the dungeon. On their way, they run into Yuno, Klaus, and Mimosa, and they all head to the headquarters together.
Episode 20

(Dub) Assembly at the Royal Capital

Asta and Noelle visit the royal capital to report on the dungeon mission, but get roped into something else entirely with their Golden Dawn friends.
Episode 21

(Dub) Capital Riot

The royal capital is under siege! The Magic Knight squads must set aside their quarrels and come together to defend the Clover Kingdom and its people.
Episode 21

(Sub) Capital Riot

Asta defends Noelle from her siblings at the decoration ceremony, and the other nobles try to put him in his place. Meanwhile, Leopold and Fuegoleon seem to have taken a liking to Asta, which causes an argument between Fuegoleon and Nozel.
Episode 22

(Dub) Wild Magic Dance

The best of the Magic Knights--plus Asta and Noelle--fight the hordes of undead beseiging the royal capital. Noelle suffers a crisis of confidence.
Episode 22

(Sub) Wild Magic Dance

After hearing about the attack on the capital, Asta rushed out, and the rest of the Magic Knights quickly followed. They found that corpses being controlled by Rades’s wraith magic were attacking the citizens.
Episode 23

(Dub) The King of the Crimson Lions

Asta's showdown with the man behind the capital invasion takes a turn. King Clover bemoans the Wizard King's absence in his kingdom's time of need.
Episode 23

(Sub) The King of the Crimson Lions

Thanks to Noelle’s help, Asta is now able to concentrate on the battle. However, because of the attack he took earlier, Asta continues to lose stamina and isn’t able to move as well as he’d like.
Episode 24

(Dub) Blackout

Rades wasn't the only invader--and the others are more powerful, their sights set far higher. The Magic Knights fall victim to a Spatial Magic spell.
Episode 24

(Sub) Blackout

While the masses were praising the Magic Knights for saving them, most of the Magic Knights present are swallowed up by a spatial magic spell known as Blackout.
Episode 25

(Dub) Adversity

What has become of Fuegoleon Vermillion? Yuno struggles to recover from his battle with the witch, while Asta's cursed wounds threaten to do him in.
Episode 25

(Sub) Adversity

Captain Fuegoleon is swallowed up by spatial magic right in front of Asta and the others. Noelle realizes that the spellcaster must be nearby, since the spell pinpointed Fuegoleon. Asta finds the spellcaster, but something unbelievable happens next.
Episode 26

(Sub) Wounded Beasts

More enemies appear before Asta and the others. Despite being badly wounded, Asta and Leopold haven’t lost their fighting spirit, and they charge at the new enemies. The enemies realize how dangerous they are and try to kill them immediately.
Episode 26

(Dub) Wounded Beasts

The masterminds behind the invasion reveal themselves, though their motivation remains unclear. Asta spends quality time with one of his heroes.
Episode 27

(Sub) Light

The one who saved Asta from the group calling themselves the Eye of the Midnight Sun was the Wizard King, Julius, who was waiting for them at their base. Asta and the members of the Eye of the Midnight Sun are in awe of Julius’s power.
Episode 27

(Dub) Light

After an encounter with the Eye of the Midnight Sun, Asta returns to the kingdom with the Wizard King to heal himself up. Fuegoleon is still alive but unconscious, and everyone works to secure the kingdom and return things to normal.
Episode 28

(Sub) The One I've Set My Heart On

Finral invites Asta and Luck to go to a mixer with him. Noelle hears about this and ends up following them because she’s concerned about Asta. To deepen her cover, she even gets a job at the pub they go to.
Episode 28

(Dub) The One I've Set My Heart On

Finral invites two of his squadmates to a mixer, but they aren't the only Magic Knights who show up. Asta gets closer to a certain young woman.
Episode 29

(Sub) Path

Months have passed since Asta and Yuno became Magic Knights and took their first steps toward becoming the Wizard King. Father and Sister Lily couldn’t be happier about all of their hard work.
Episode 29

(Dub) Path

Old friends and fellow squad members reminisce about Asta: his humble beginnings, his craziest battles--and underlying it all, his burning ambition.
Episode 30

(Dub) The Mirror Mage

The Black Bulls get a day off, which Gauche spends visiting his beloved sister Marie. Then a mysterious tragedy befalls the village--is Marie safe?
Episode 30

(Sub) The Mirror Mage

The Black Bulls get a day off after getting paid, and Gauche goes to visit his beloved little sister Marie. To his surprise, he finds Asta already there and playing with her.
Episode 31

(Sub) Pursuit Over the Snow

Asta, Gauche, and Theresa go to find the abducted children. Gauche is able to track the faint trace of mana from the magic mirror that Marie always carries with her. On their way there, Asta spots Marco in the snow and goes to him.
Episode 31

(Dub) Pursuit Over the Snow

Asta and Gauche scour the countryside in search of Nean's children, who have fallen into the clutches of a ruthless monster thirsty for their magic.
Episode 32

(Dub) Three-Leaf Sprouts

As expected, there were bigger baddies behind the abduction of Nean's children. Luckily Sister Theresa is on hand to join the fight for their freedom.
Episode 32

(Sub) Three-Leaf Sprouts

Asta and the others arrive at the dungeon where the children were being held. Seeing that Marie was hurt by the enemy, Gauche loses his mind. Asta is enraged at the fact that the children had their magic stolen, and he and Gauche go after Baro and Neige.
Episode 33

(Sub) To Help Somebody Someday

Sally’s gel magic is extremely incompatible with Gauche’s mirror magic. She uses her dark magic item and turns Baro into a giant mud monster, which makes Gauche take Marie and flee.
Episode 33

(Dub) To Help Somebody Someday

Gauche reflects on his past as he struggles with protecting Marie versus helping Asta in his downhill battle against Sally's mutant magic monster.
Episode 34

(Dub) Light Magic vs. Dark Magic

Backup arrives for Asta's showdown against the leader of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. Asta must push past his limits to pull off a tricky technique.
Episode 34

(Sub) Light Magic vs. Dark Magic

After defeating Sally and Baro, Asta and Gauche suddenly end up having to face Licht, the leader of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. Licht's attacks are too fast for Asta to see, and he gets injured.
Episode 35

(Sub) The Light of Judgment

Yami and Licht continue their battle and Asta faces off with Valtos. Meanwhile, Finral manages to get all of the kids and Theresa back to the town and Theresa gets treated for her injuries.
Episode 35

(Dub) The Light of Judgment

The Black Bulls seem to be on the losing end of an epic clash between two highly gifted magic users. Gauche has an idea that could turn the tables.
Episode 36

(Dub) Three Eyes

Three elite members of the Eye of the Midnight Sun pay a visit to their comrade Licht, prepared to make Yami and friends pay for what they've done.
Episode 36

(Sub) Three Eyes

With the help of Gauche, Yami and Asta are able to defeat Licht. However, their victory is short-lived, as the three who call themselves the Third Eye appear and come to Licht’s aid.
Episode 37

(Sub) The One With No Magic

Three of the Magic Knight captains—Jack the Ripper, Charlotte, and Nozel—appear and come to Yami and Asta's aid in fighting the Third Eye. Asta is told that his grimoire and swords belong to Licht's master, and Licht wants them back.
Episode 37

(Dub) The One with No Magic

The Third Eye battle rages on, now with three talented Magic Knight captains providing backup. Licht reveals an intriguing tidbit about Asta's gear.
Episode 38

(Sub) The Magic Knights Captain Conference

The Wizard King summons Asta after his work dealing with the Eye of the Midnight Sun. Yami tells Asta he can come with him to the royal capital, since he has to go to a conference of all the Magic Knights Captains.
Episode 38

(Dub) The Magic Knight Captain Conference

The Wizard King calls a meeting of the Magic Knight captains. Asta has barely enough time to recuperate before being summoned to the royal capital.
Episode 39

(Sub) Three-Leaf Salute

Thanks to Asta, Julius and Marx were able to undo the protection spell that was on the captives from the Eye of the Midnight Sun and ask them who the traitor among them was.
Episode 39

(Dub) Three-Leaf Salute

There's a traitor among the captains! Marx's spell reveals who's been collaborating with the Eye of the Midnight Sun. Julius considers his next move.
Episode 40

(Sub) A Black Beach Story

Entrusted with a mission by the Wizard King, Asta and the other Black Bulls head to Raquey, a place that’s surrounded by strong mana. With Captain Yami gone off somewhere, the other members decide to play around on the beach in their swimsuits.
Episode 40

(Dub) A Black Beach Story

The Black Bulls relax at the beach as they gear up for their secret mission. Noelle's showing off her new swimsuit--if Asta would pay any attention.
Episode 41

(Dub) The Water Girl Grows Up

Noelle's magic is indispensable for the fight ahead. A new friend has some tips to help improve her magic control, but Noelle has a long way to go.
Episode 41

(Sub) The Water Girl Grows up

Asta and Noelle train for their upcoming mission and meet a girl named Kahono, whose dream is to become an idol who can sing, dance, and use magic.
Episode 42

(Dub) The Underwater Temple

The eccentric high priest of the Underwater Temple makes it crystal clear that the Black Bulls won't get their hands on the magic stone that easily.
Episode 42

(Sub) The Underwater Temple

Because of Noelle’s hard work, the Black Bulls are able to get through the harsh mana currents and safely arrive at the Underwater Temple. Everyone is nervous, since they’ve never been here before, but the underwater people welcome them with open arms.
Episode 43

(Sub) Temple Battle Royale

Asta and the other Black Bulls are split up throughout the Underwater Temple due to Gifso’s magic. They are forced to go head-to-head with the temple mages in a battle royale.
Episode 43

(Dub) Temple Battle Royale

It's the misfit magicians of the Black Bulls up against the fearsome fish-masked Temple Mages. Noelle faces a surprising foe, and Asta uses his head.
Episode 44

(Dub) The Pointlessly Direct Fireball and the Wild Lightning

A dangerous interloper has muscled his way into the Underwater Temple fight, and it's up to Yami's crew to deal with him and his mind-boggling might.
Episode 44

(Sub) The Pointlessly Direct Fireball and the Wild Lightning

One of the members of the Third Eye, Vetto, appears at the Underwater Temple along with his underlings.
Episode 45

(Sub) The Guy Who Doesn't Know When to Quit

Magna, Luck, and Gio, the most powerful Underwater Temple mage, risk their lives fighting Vetto. Asta and Kahono’s older brother, Kiato, also arrive at the scene.
Episode 45

(Dub) The Guy Who Doesn't Know When to Quit

While Asta has his hands more than full with Vetto, Gauche must think outside the box as he takes on some of the beastly mage's talented minions.
Episode 46

(Sub) Awakening

Kahono and Noelle reach Asta and the others. Noelle is astonished at how powerful Vetto is, but Kahono remains confident. She is the granddaughter of Gifso and cherishes everyone at the Underwater Temple, which she is willing to do anything to protect.
Episode 46

(Dub) Awakening

The Black Bulls and their new Underwater Temple friends pull out all the stops to take down Vetto, but there's far more to him than meets the eye.
Episode 47

(Sub) The Only Weapon

Despite being greatly injured in the battle against Vetto, Asta stands up to face him again. Seeing this, Vanessa and Finral come to assist Asta, too.
Episode 47

(Dub) The Only Weapon

Vanessa and Finral find inspiration as a tattered remnant of Black Bulls bands together to tackle the mighty Vetto--who shows no sign of slowing down.
Episode 48

(Dub) Despair vs. Hope

Finral and Vanessa reflect on their pasts while guiding Asta's attacks, but they'll need to change it up to keep the furry fiend Vetto on his toes.
Episode 48

(Sub) Despair vs. Hope

Asta continues his attacks against Vetto with support from Vanessa and Finral. They finally manage to land a blow on Vetto, but it’s not very effective. Vanessa and Finral remember when they were younger and much weaker.
Episode 49

(Dub) Beyond Limits

Asta's never-give-up attitude has a impact on his fellow Black Bulls. Vetto recalls his youth, while Yami comes to a realization and takes action.
Episode 49

(Sub) Beyond Limits

Asta’s sword finally manages to take down Vetto! But that was all a part of Vetto’s plan. He manages to steal Asta’s sword and break his arm. Vetto proudly proclaims victory, but Asta doesn’t give up hope.
Episode 50

(Dub) End of the Battle, End of Despair

The Black Bulls recover after their fight against the Eye of the Midnight Sun took everything out of them--literally. Asta gets himself back on track.
Episode 50

(Sub) End of the Battle, End of Despair

End of the Battle, End of Despair: With Vetto defeated, the Black Bulls can finally obtain the magic stone! Now it's time to heal, reflect, and head back home.
Episode 51

(Sub) Proof of Rightness

The Black Bulls return home after their battle against Vetto in the Underwater Temple. Yami, Asta, and Charmy go see the Wizard King to report on the battle.
Episode 51

(Dub) Proof of Rightness

The Clover Kingdom can barely breathe a sigh of relief before the border village of Kiten is attacked by the Diamond Kingdom's most fearsome generals.

1 season available (102 episodes)

