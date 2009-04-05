1 season available (70 episodes)

Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodFullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of alchemy’s Law of Equivalent Exchange resulted in no miraculous reunion. Their experimentation with forbidden science plunged the boys into a hellish nightmare; half of Ed’s limbs were torn from his body, and Al awoke to discover his young soul transferred to a suit of armor. There is but one way the Elrics can restore what was lost - find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. In a land marred by war and persecution, where truth comes only with tragedy, they undertake their desperate search. Every step closer to the mythical Philosopher’s Stone brings the broken brothers deeper into the darkest shadows of reality. Sinful abominations, both unnatural and human, will try to keep the boys from their redemption - but the Elrics must forge ahead if despair is to be transmuted into peace.more

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mothe...More

Starring: Romi PakRie KugimiyaMiyoko Aso

TV14FantasyAdventureActionAnimeAnimationInternationalScience FictionTV Series2009
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of alchemy’s Law of Equivalent Exchange resulted in no miraculous reunion. Their experimentation with forbidden science plunged the boys into a hellish nightmare; half of Ed’s limbs were torn from his body, and Al awoke to discover his young soul transferred to a suit of armor. There is but one way the Elrics can restore what was lost - find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. In a land marred by war and persecution, where truth comes only with tragedy, they undertake their desperate search. Every step closer to the mythical Philosopher’s Stone brings the broken brothers deeper into the darkest shadows of reality. Sinful abominations, both unnatural and human, will try to keep the boys from their redemption - but the Elrics must forge ahead if despair is to be transmuted into peace.

Starring: Romi PakRie KugimiyaMiyoko AsoMegumi ToyoguchiOkiayu Ryôtarô

TV14FantasyAdventureActionAnimeAnimationInternationalScience FictionTV Series2009
  • hd

You May Also Like

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Food Wars!TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
PERSONA5 the AnimationTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Mobile Suit Gundam WingTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
GINTAMATV14 • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2006)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.