1 season available

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

TV14 • Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Anime, International • TV Series • 2009

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of al...more

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of al...more

Start watching Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (128 episodes)

1 season available

(128 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Fullmetal Alchemist

The Elric brothers adjust to military life and take part in a manhunt for the dangerous Isaac the Freezer, a former State Alchemist bent on bringing Fuhrer Bradley down.
Episode 1

(Sub) Fullmetal Alchemist

They say that the power to become the strongest is hidden with the "Philosopher's Stone." The two Elric brothers travel to find this stone.
Episode 2

(Dub) The First Day

A glimpse into the past reveals the pain and desperation that drove the Elric boys to break alchemy's greatest taboo - human transmutation - and their reasons for becoming dogs of the military.
Episode 2

(Sub) The First Day

Determined to find the Philosopher's Stone, the Elric brothers confront Cornello in the church's secret basement. However, other followers of the Sun God burst in, and the two brothers are forced to escape.
Episode 3

(Dub) City of Heresy

Science and faith collide when the Elrics confront Father Cornello. He claims to work miracles, but the brothers suspect he is abusing a Philosopher's Stone to manipulate his flock.
Episode 3

(Sub) City of Heresy

Science and faith collide when the Elrics confront Father Cornello. He claims to work miracles, but the brothers suspect him of abusing a Philosopher’s Stone to manipulate his flock.
Episode 4

(Dub) An Alchemist's Anguish

The Elrics meet Shou Tucker, a leading researcher in the field of chimeras. He has much to teach Ed and Al about alchemy - and the horrible cruelty that sometimes accompanies it.
Episode 4

(Sub) An Alchemist's Anguish

The Elrics meet Shou Tucker, a leading researcher in the field of chimeras. He has much to teach Ed and Al about alchemy – and the horrible cruelty that sometimes accompanies it.
Episode 5

(Dub) Rain of Sorrows

Edward and Alphonse are attacked by Scar, a mysterious killer wanted for a string of gruesome murders. His powers are incredible - and his obsession with slaying State Alchemists might be justified.
Episode 5

(Sub) Rain of Sorrows

Edward and Alphonse are attacked by Scar, a mysterious killer wanted for a string of gruesome murders. His powers are incredible – and his obsession with slaying State Alchemists might be justified.
Episode 6

(Sub) Road of Hope

Before arriving at the Rockbell home for repairs, the Elrics meet Dr. Marcoh, a State Alchemist running from past sins. The information he gives Ed and Al could put the Philosopher’s Stone within reach.
Episode 6

(Dub) Road of Hope

Before arriving at the Rockbell home for repairs, the Elrics meet Dr. Marcoh, a State Alchemist running from past sins. The information he gives Ed and Al could put the Philosopher's Stone within reach.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Hidden Truth

The Elrics discover the horrific ingredient needed to create a Philosopher's Stone. When night falls, they prowl the grounds of a secret laboratory in search of more facts - but the brothers find only danger.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Hidden Truth

The Elrics discover the horrific ingredient needed to create a Philosopher’s Stone. When night falls, they prowl the grounds of a secret laboratory in search of more facts – but the brothers find only danger.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Fifth Laboratory

Ed and Al furiously battle the Fifth Laboratory’s psychotic guards. In the chaos, the truth behind the Philosopher’s Stone is buried beneath rubble – and disturbing new questions are unearthed.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Fifth Laboratory

Ed and Al furiously battle the Fifth Laboratory's psychotic guards. In the chaos, the truth behind the Philosopher's Stone is buried beneath rubble - and disturbing new questions are unearthed.
Episode 9

(Sub) Created Feelings

Al is haunted by the notion his entire existence was simply created by his brother. When the youngest Elric angrily reveals these suspicions, only Winry can convince him just how wrong he is about Ed.
Episode 9

(Dub) Created Feelings

Al is haunted by the notion his entire existence was simply created by his brother. When the youngest Elric angrily reveals these suspicions, only Winry can convince him just how wrong he is about Ed.
Episode 10

(Sub) Separate Destinations

When the conspiracy surrounding the Philosopher’s Stone closes in on the highest ranks of the military, one of Mustang’s most trusted and cherished allies is murdered.
Episode 10

(Dub) Separate Destinations

When the conspiracy surrounding the Philosopher's Stone closes in on the highest ranks of the military, one of Mustang's most trusted and cherished allies is murdered.
Episode 11

(Sub) Miracle at Rush Valley

The Elrics, realizing alchemy has yet to unlock the mysteries of creating life, feel powerless when a new friend goes into labor. Winry, however, jumps into action with a young thief named Paninya.
Episode 11

(Dub) Miracle at Rush Valley

The Elrics, realizing alchemy has yet to unlock the mysteries of creating life, feel powerless when a new friend goes into labor. Winry, however, jumps into action with a young thief named Paninya.
Episode 12

(Sub) One is All, All is One

While visiting Izumi, their childhood teacher, the Elrics recall the early difficulties of grasping equivalent exchange. They also discover she shares their intimate knowledge of alchemy’s greatest taboo.
Episode 12

(Dub) One Is All, All Is One

While visiting Izumi, their childhood teacher, the Elrics recall the early difficulties of grasping equivalent exchange. They also discover she shares their intimate knowledge of alchemy's greatest taboo.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Beasts of Dublith

Al is abducted by chimeras led by the seemingly indestructible Homunculus known as Greed. When Ed’s rescue attempt falls short, Izumi proves once more that she’s got the brothers’ best interests in mind.
Episode 13

(Dub) Beasts of Dublith

Al is abducted by chimeras led by the seemingly indestructible Homunculus known as Greed. When Ed's rescue attempt falls short, Izumi proves once more that she's got the brothers' best interests in mind.
Episode 14

(Sub) Those Who Lurk Underground

In a violent clash with Greed, King Bradley proves to be a brutal opponent. But the man who finally destroys the Ultimate Shield is more powerful than even the Fuhrer himself.
Episode 14

(Dub) Those Who Lurk Underground

In a violent clash with Greed, King Bradley proves to be a brutal opponent. But the man who finally destroys the Ultimate Shield is more powerful than even the Fuhrer himself.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Envoy From the East

The Elrics scuffle with Ling Yao and his attendants, Lan Fan and Fu, visitors from Xing seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Ed may not like him, but Ling Yao’s not leaving until he gets what he wants.
Episode 15

(Dub) Envoy from the East

The Elrics scuffle with Ling Yao and his attendants, Lan Fan and Fu, visitors from Xing seeking the Philosopher's Stone. Ed may not like him, but Ling Yao's not leaving until he gets what he wants.
Episode 16

(Sub) Footsteps of a Comrade-in-Arms

After learning of Hughes’s fate, Ed and Al are ravaged by sadness and guilt. Envy still hides in plain sight among the State Alchemists, and another Homunculus is on the verge of infiltrating their ranks as well.
Episode 16

(Dub) Footsteps of a Comrade-in-Arms

After learning of Hughes's fate, Ed and Al are ravaged by sadness and guilt. Envy still hides in plain sight among the State Alchemists, and another Homunculus is on the verge of infiltrating their ranks as well.
Episode 17

(Sub) Cold Flame

Freed by an unlikely liberator, Ross’s escape is interrupted by Mustang. Even those most loyal to the Flame Alchemist are shaken by the controversial action he takes against the accused killer of Maes Hughes.
Episode 17

(Dub) Cold Flame

Freed by an unlikely liberator, Ross's escape is interrupted by Mustang. Even those most loyal to the Flame Alchemist are shaken by the controversial action he takes against the accused killer of Maes Hughes.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Arrogant Palm of a Small Human

Ed’s journey to a distant land of legend offers surprising new details behind Mustang’s alleyway encounter with Ross. After a fateful encounter of his own, Elric learns a stunning secret about Winry’s parents.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Arrogant Palm of a Small Human

Ed's journey to a distant land of legend offers surprising new details behind Mustang's alleyway encounter with Ross. After a fateful encounter of his own, Elric learns a stunning secret about Winry's parents.
Episode 19

(Sub) Death of the Undying

Mustang, Alphonse, Havoc, and Hawkeye split up to search a military laboratory. If Lust has her way, none of them will ever see each other again.
Episode 19

(Dub) Death of the Undying

Mustang, Alphonse, Havoc, and Hawkeye split up to search a military laboratory. If Lust has her way, none of them will ever see each other alive again.
Episode 20

(Sub) Father Before the Grave

Hohenheim’s visit ends with a grave warning to Pinako, but Ed finds hope among the charred ruins of his childhood. Now more than ever, he has confidence that Al can be returned to his body.
Episode 20

(Dub) Father Before the Grave

Hohenheim's visit ends with a grave warning to Pinako, but Ed finds hope among the charred ruins of his childhood. Now more than ever, he has confidence that Al can be returned to his body.
Episode 21

(Sub) Advance of the Fool

Hoping to learn more about the Homunculi, Ed and Al devise a risky strategy to lure the creatures out of hiding. Step one of the brothers’ plan: risk death at the hands of their most dangerous enemy – Scar.
Episode 21

(Dub) Advance of the Fool

Hoping to learn more about the Homunculi, Ed and Al devise a risky strategy to lure the creatures out of hiding. Step one of the brothers' plan: risk death at the hands of their most dangerous enemy - Scar.
Episode 22

(Sub) Backs in the Distance

Scar's mission to destroy those who slaughtered his people is fueled by justifiable rage. Upon learning the role Scar played in her parents' deaths, Winry claims those murderous feelings as her own.
Episode 22

(Dub) Backs in the Distance

Scar's mission to destroy those who slaughtered his people is fueled by justifiable rage. Upon learning the role Scar played in her parents' deaths, Winry claims those murderous feelings as her own.
Episode 23

(Sub) Girl On the Battlefield

Cooperation between Mustang's cabal and Ling Yao's band leads to the capture of a Homunculus. Unfortunately, their actions also capture the eye of the Homunculus hiding atop the military's ranks.
Episode 23

(Dub) Girl On the Battlefield

Cooperation between Mustang's cabal and Ling Yao's band leads to the capture of a Homunculus. Unfortunately, their actions also capture the eye of the Homunculus hiding atop the military's ranks.
Episode 24

(Sub) Inside the Belly

Gluttony's twisted powers overwhelm the Elrics - and the creature's appetite is satisfied by battle's end. Meanwhile, Mustang acts on his suspicions of Bradley and finds himself in the belly of the beast.
Episode 24

(Dub) Inside the Belly

Gluttony's twisted powers overwhelm the Elrics - and the creature's appetite is satisfied by battle's end. Meanwhile, Mustang acts on his suspicions of Bradley and finds himself in the belly of the beast.
Episode 25

(Sub) Doorway of Darkness

The Homunculi are winning. Ed and Ling face a horrific enemy within the hellish expanse of Gluttony's gut. In Central, Mustang can only watch as his loyal band of soldiers is divided by Bradley.
Episode 25

(Dub) Doorway of Darkness

The Homunculi are winning. Ed and Ling face a horrific enemy within the hellish expanse of Gluttony's gut. In Central, Mustang can only watch as his loyal band of soldiers is divided by Bradley.
Episode 26

(Sub) Reunion

Truths are exposed when Al finds the one called Father, and Mustang hears the tale of Bradley's creation - but the most amazing revelation is reserved for Ed after he once again breaks alchemy's greatest taboo.
Episode 26

(Dub) Reunion

Truths are exposed when Al finds the one called Father, and Mustang hears the tale of Bradley's creation - but the most amazing revelation is reserved for Ed after he once again breaks alchemy's greatest taboo.
Episode 27

(Sub) Interlude Party

Visions of the past play out by a warming fire as Hohenheim reflects on the unavoidable follies of man: the pain that comes with a loving family; the hidden truths of alchemy; and the roots and results of war.
Episode 27

(Dub) Interlude Party

Visions of the past play out by a warming fire as Hohenheim reflects on the unavoidable follies of man: the pain that comes with a loving family; the hidden truths of alchemy; and the roots and results of war.
Episode 28

(Sub) Father

The Elrics come face to face with Father - and his face is familiar indeed. Powerless and amazed, Ed and Al can only watch as Father creates a new Homunculus with alchemy that should be impossible.
Episode 28

(Dub) Father

The Elrics come face to face with Father - and his face is familiar indeed. Powerless and amazed, Ed and Al can only watch as Father creates a new Homunculus with alchemy that should be impossible.
Episode 29

(Sub) Struggle of the Fool

The Elrics are at Bradley's mercy; if the brothers make one wrong move, those dearest to them will pay. As Mustang quietly gathers allies at his side, Ed discovers there may be no need to find a Philosopher's Stone.
Episode 29

(Dub) Struggle Of The Fool

The Elrics are at Bradley's mercy; if the brothers make one wrong move, those dearest to them will pay. As Mustang quietly gathers allies at his side, Ed discovers there may be no need to find a Philosopher's Stone.
Episode 30

(Sub) The Ishvalan War of Extermination

As Edward hears Hawkeye's tale of a time when idealistic young soldiers were tasked with genocide, the horrors of the Ishvalan battlefield are revealed.
Episode 30

(Dub) The Ishvalan War Of Extermination

As Edward hears Hawkeye's tale of a time when idealistic young soldiers were tasked with genocide, the horrors of the Ishvalan battlefield are revealed.
Episode 31

(Sub) The 520 Cens Promise

Even as his subordinates are scattered, Mustang finds he still has allies - unfortunately, so do his enemies. The Homunculi unleash one of the Ishvalan War's most notorious killers to deal with Scar and Marcoh.
Episode 31

(Dub) The 520 Cens Promise

Even as his subordinates are scattered, Mustang finds he still has allies - unfortunately, so do his enemies. The Homunculi unleash one of the Ishvalan War's most notorious killers to deal with Scar and Marcoh.
Episode 32

(Sub) The Fuhrer's Son

A secret encounter allows Mustang to spark new ambition in an old friend - an ally with loyal troops at his command. Meanwhile, Ed and Al share a chance meeting with their biggest fan - young Selim Bradley.
Episode 32

(Dub) The Fuhrer's Son

A secret encounter allows Mustang to spark new ambition in an old friend - an ally with loyal troops at his command. Meanwhile, Ed and Al share a chance meeting with their biggest fan - young Selim Bradley.
Episode 33

(Sub) The Northern Wall of Briggs

The frigid northern borderlands become a battlefield when Kimblee finally closes in on Scar. Deeper into the frozen wasteland, Ed and Al's fight is against the bitter elements as they struggle to reach Fort Briggs.
Episode 33

(Dub) The Northern Wall Of Briggs

The frigid northern borderlands become a battlefield when Kimblee finally closes in on Scar. Deeper into the frozen wasteland, Ed and Al's fight is against the bitter elements as they struggle to reach Fort Briggs.
Episode 34

(Sub) Ice Queen

The soldiers at Fort Briggs remain ever vigilant against the threat of spies from Drachma. The massive compound may seem impenetrable - but a violent intruder offers destructive proof to the contrary.
Episode 34

(Dub) Ice Queen

The soldiers at Fort Briggs remain ever vigilant against the threat of spies from Drachma. The massive compound may seem impenetrable - but a violent intruder offers destructive proof to the contrary.
Episode 35

(Sub) The Shape of This Country

Ed uncovers a conspiracy of staggering scope: a plot that has already claimed countless victims. Clues suggest that Fort Briggs will soon know bloodshed - and an entire nation will suffer.
Episode 35

(Dub) The Shape Of This Country

Ed uncovers a conspiracy of staggering scope: a plot that has already claimed countless victims. Clues suggest that Fort Briggs will soon know bloodshed - and an entire nation will suffer.
Episode 36

(Sub) Family Portrait

As Raven tries to corrupt Armstrong, Ed and Al can only wait in their cell. Long ago, their father faced his own captivity, confined to an eternity of regret in an undying body. To escape the pain, he said goodbye.
Episode 36

(Dub) Family Portrait

As Raven tries to corrupt Armstrong, Ed and Al can only wait in their cell. Long ago, their father faced his own captivity, confined to an eternity of regret in an undying body. To escape the pain, he said goodbye.
Episode 37

(Sub) The First Homunculus

Hawkeye is shocked when the first Homunculus reveals itself. Far away, Edward is surprised by an offer from Kimblee: Fullmetal can have all he has searched for - in exchange for becoming a mass murderer.
Episode 37

(Dub) The First Homunculus

Hawkeye is shocked when the first Homunculus reveals itself. Far away, Edward is surprised by an offer from Kimblee: Fullmetal can have all he has searched for - in exchange for becoming a mass murderer.
Episode 38

(Sub) Conflict at Baschool

When Scar is cornered by a pair of gruesome Chimeras, the Elrics enter the fray as his unlikely allies. Later, Winry's attempt to confront Scar over his role in her parent's death ends in disaster.
Episode 38

(Dub) Conflict at Baschool

When Scar is cornered by a pair of gruesome Chimeras, the Elrics enter the fray as his unlikely allies. Later, Winry's attempt to confront Scar over his role in her parent's death ends in disaster.
Episode 39

(Sub) Daydream

The ruse of Winry's abduction by Scar is revealed, but a plan of rescue must still be hatched. A brutal storm is coming - one which only Alphonse Elric can brave.
Episode 39

(Dub) Daydream

The ruse of Winry's abduction by Scar is revealed, but a plan of rescue must still be hatched. A brutal storm is coming - one which only Alphonse Elric can brave.
Episode 40

(Sub) The Dwarf in the Flask

Long ago, the blood of a simple slave was used in an experiment which created a strange, shapeless being. In exchange for the gift of existence, the being gave the slave a name - and cursed him with immortality.
Episode 40

(Dub) Homunculus (The Dwarf In The Flask)

Long ago, the blood of a simple slave was used in an experiment which created a strange, shapeless being. In exchange for the gift of existence, the being gave the slave a name - and cursed him with immortality.
Episode 41

(Sub) The Abyss

Bound by more than blood, the Elrics have long shared joy and pain. Now, with Al wandering the frigid void - and Ed losing blood by Kimblee's hand - the mystical connection of their souls could prove fatal.
Episode 41

(Dub) The Abyss

Bound by more than blood, the Elrics have long shared joy and pain. Now, with Al wandering the frigid void - and Ed losing blood by Kimblee's hand - the mystical connection of their souls could prove fatal.
Episode 42

(Sub) Signs of a Counter Offensive

May and Marcoh's efforts to decode the research of Scar's brother yield progress, but it might be too late to prevent catastrophe. Violence is spreading across the land, and it will soon reach the northern border.
Episode 42

(Dub) Signs Of A Counter Offensive

May and Marcoh's efforts to decode the research of Scar's brother yield progress, but it might be too late to prevent catastrophe. Violence is spreading across the land, and it will soon reach the northern border.
Episode 43

(Sub) Bite of the Ant

In the snowy north, the soldiers of Fort Briggs engage an invading army and Marcoh leads an attack against monstrous Envy. In Central, an ominous and shocking secret is revealed to Olivier Armstrong.
Episode 43

(Dub) Bite Of The Ant

In the snowy north, the soldiers of Fort Briggs engage an invading army and Marcoh leads an attack against monstrous Envy. In Central, an ominous and shocking secret is revealed to Olivier Armstrong.
Episode 44

(Sub) Revving at Full Throttle

Hohenheim and Alphonse enjoy a chance to get reacquainted. Their bond is restored with ease, inspiring the father to share his secrets with his sons - but one of them is far away and on the run.
Episode 44

(Dub) Revving at Full-throttle

Hohenheim and Alphonse enjoy a chance to get reacquainted. Their bond is restored with ease, inspiring the father to share his secrets with his sons - but one of them is far away and on the run.
Episode 45

(Sub) The Promised Day

Quiet warnings spread near and far: the Promised Day is at hand. While most will face the coming chaos with their own kind, Edward forms a new cabal comprised of human, chimera - and Homunculus.
Episode 45

(Dub) The Promised Day

Quiet warnings spread near and far: the Promised Day is at hand. While most will face the coming chaos with their own kind, Edward forms a new cabal comprised of human, chimera - and Homunculus.
Episode 46

(Sub) Looming Shadows

Those who have prepared to reclaim a nation find their plans exposed. The chaos multiplies after an assassin strikes down a mighty leader in broad daylight, and Alphonse falls prey to monsters in the dark.
Episode 46

(Dub) Looming Shadows

Those who have prepared to reclaim a nation find their plans exposed. The chaos multiplies after an assassin strikes down a mighty leader in broad daylight, and Alphonse falls prey to monsters in the dark.
Episode 47

(Sub) Emissary of Darkness

A sinister voice rings out from the shell of Al's armor, and Ed and Greed find themselves under attack. As the Homunculi use the darkness to their advantage, a face from the past arrives to join the battle.
Episode 47

(Dub) Emissary Of Darkness

A sinister voice rings out from the shell of Al's armor, and Ed and Greed find themselves under attack. As the Homunculi use the darkness to their advantage, a face from the past arrives to join the battle.
Episode 48

(Sub) The Oath in the Tunnel

After investigating the twisted roots of the Bradley family tree, Mustang gathers his most loyal troops. Meanwhile, Ed and his allies continue fighting Selim, who shocks everyone by turning on his own kind.
Episode 48

(Dub) The Oath In The Tunnel

After investigating the twisted roots of the Bradley family tree, Mustang gathers his most loyal troops. Meanwhile, Ed and his allies continue fighting Selim, who shocks everyone by turning on his own kind.
Episode 49

(Sub) Filial Affection

With his father's help, Al takes incredible steps to contain the monstrous Pride. As the sun begins to rise on the Promised Day, the youngest Elric listens while the Homunculus ponders his very human mother.
Episode 49

(Dub) Filial Affection

With his father's help, Al takes incredible steps to contain the monstrous Pride. As the sun begins to rise on the Promised Day, the youngest Elric listens while the Homunculus ponders his very human mother.
Episode 50

(Sub) Upheaval in Central

Mustang leads a ragtag assault force of hardy northern troops - and welcome faces from the past - against Central's defenses. Victory seems certain until the military's most horrifying secret is revealed.
Episode 50

(Dub) Upheaval In Central

Mustang leads a ragtag assault force of hardy northern troops - and welcome faces from the past - against Central's defenses. Victory seems certain until the military's most horrifying secret is revealed.
Episode 51

(Sub) The Immortal Legion

Ed's crew faces a horde of ravenous mannequins, abominations powered by human souls. The twisted creatures aren't the only unstoppable force on the battlefield - Pride, Sloth, and Envy are on the move.
Episode 51

(Dub) The Immortal Legion

Ed's crew faces a horde of ravenous mannequins, abominations powered by human souls. The twisted creatures aren't the only unstoppable force on the battlefield - Pride, Sloth, and Envy are on the move.
Episode 52

(Sub) Combined Strength

With a Philosopher's Stone in his possession, Alphonse fearlessly engages Pride and Kimblee. Elsewhere, the Armstrongs find themselves trapped between Sloth's onslaught and the guns of Central's troops.
Episode 52

(Dub) Combined Strength

With a Philosopher's Stone in his possession, Alphonse fearlessly engages Pride and Kimblee. Elsewhere, the Armstrongs find themselves trapped between Sloth's onslaught and the guns of Central's troops.
Episode 53

(Sub) Flame of Vengeance

After a startling radio broadcast grants Mustang's forces the advantage over Central's troops, the Flame Alchemist unleashes the brutal power of burning hatred in the battle against the killer of Maes Hughes.
Episode 53

(Dub) Flame of Vengeance

After a startling radio broadcast grants Mustang's forces the advantage over Central's troops, the Flame Alchemist unleashes the brutal power of burning hatred in the battle against the killer of Maes Hughes.
Episode 54

(Sub) Beyond the Inferno

As Envy writhes within the firestorm unleashed by Mustang's vengeful rage, Hawkeye must take drastic measures to prevent the Flame Alchemist's hatred from burning out of control.
Episode 54

(Dub) Beyond the Inferno

As Envy writhes within the firestorm unleashed by Mustang's vengeful rage, Hawkeye must take drastic measures to prevent the Flame Alchemist's hatred from burning out of control.
Episode 55

(Sub) The Adults' Way of Life

A rebel victory is imminent and hope takes hold among Mustang and Armstrong's troops. Central's forces teeter on the brink of collapse - until their fallen leader returns to take control.
Episode 55

(Dub) The Adults' Way Life

A rebel victory is imminent and hope takes hold among Mustang and Armstrong's troops. Central's forces teeter on the brink of collapse - until their fallen leader returns to take control.
Episode 56

(Sub) The Return of the Fuhrer

Central's forces fight with renewed vigor following Bradley's return, and the Fuhrer himself enters the battle. His first opponent is an armored tank. His second foe is even tougher.
Episode 56

(Dub) The Return of the Fuhrer

Central's forces fight with renewed vigor following Bradley's return, and the Fuhrer himself enters the battle. His first opponent is an armored tank. His second foe is even tougher.
Episode 57

(Sub) Eternal Leave

The battle for a nation's soul descends into chaos. Bradley unleashes death on those who dare engage him. Beneath Central, the one responsible for the Fuhrer's creation unleashes something far, far worse.
Episode 57

(Dub) Eternal Leave

The battle for a nation's soul descends into chaos. Bradley unleashes death on those who dare engage him. Beneath Central, the one responsible for the Fuhrer's creation unleashes something far, far worse.
Episode 58

(Sub) Sacrifices

Mustang must make a difficult choice: will he break alchemy's greatest taboo? Or will he watch the person dearest to him die? Meanwhile, it grows ever more difficult to discern where Ling ends and Greed begins.
Episode 58

(Dub) Sacrifices

Mustang must make a difficult choice: will he break alchemy's greatest taboo? Or will he watch the person dearest to him die? Meanwhile, it grows ever more difficult to discern where Ling ends and Greed begins.
Episode 59

(Sub) Lost Light

As the light of the sun vanishes, Mustang learns the loss which comes from seeing the other side of the Gateway - and five sacrifices gather in the dark presence of the Father.
Episode 59

(Dub) Lost Light

As the light of the sun vanishes, Mustang learns the loss which comes from seeing the other side of the Gateway - and five sacrifices gather in the dark presence of the Father.
Episode 60

(Sub) Eye of Heaven, Gateway of Earth

The light is gone. Shadows swallow everything. As the planet quakes and the heavens tremble, the souls of heroes and villains alike vanish into darkness. The circle is complete.
Episode 60

(Dub) Eye of Heaven, Gateway of Earth

The light is gone. Shadows swallow everything. As the planet quakes and the heavens tremble, the souls of heroes and villains alike vanish into darkness. The circle is complete.
Episode 61

(Sub) He Who Would Swallow God

Millions of lifeless bodies litter the landscape of Amestris, and a being with the power to create suns is unleashed upon the world. Unless Hohenheim has something amazing up his sleeve, all is surely lost.
Episode 61

(Dub) He Who Would Swallow God

Millions of lifeless bodies litter the landscape of Amestris, and a being with the power to create suns is unleashed upon the world. Unless Hohenheim has something amazing up his sleeve, all is surely lost.
Episode 62

(Sub) A Fierce Counterattack

A truly epic battle erupts when Edward, Mustang, Hawkeye, Greed, Izumi, and Armstrong attack the god-like Father. The odds are against the forces of good - until one brave boy makes a shocking sacrifice.
Episode 62

(Dub) A Fierce Counterattack

A truly epic battle erupts when Edward, Mustang, Hawkeye, Greed, Izumi, and Armstrong attack the god-like Father. The odds are against the forces of good - until one brave boy makes a shocking sacrifice.
Episode 63

(Sub) The Other Side of the Gateway

When the battle ends, the one known as Father meets his final fate beyond the Gateway. When the one known as Fullmetal enters the sacred space, he finds only the promise of a new beginning.
Episode 63

(Dub) The Other Side of the Gateway

When the battle ends, the one known as Father meets his final fate beyond the Gateway. When the one known as Fullmetal enters the sacred space, he finds only the promise of a new beginning.
Episode 64

(Sub) Journey's End

As one shared journey ends, many journeys begin. Those most touched by the conflict which surrounded the Philosopher's Stone now go their separate ways. One thing is certain: they will meet again.
Episode 64

(Dub) Journey's End

As one shared journey ends, many journeys begin. Those most touched by the conflict which surrounded the Philosopher's Stone now go their separate ways. One thing is certain: they will meet again.

You May Also Like

Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Kill la Kill
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Sword Art Online II
TV14 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (128 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial