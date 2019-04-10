A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new world. The old, yet wise Merlin raises the boy and teaches him all that he'd ever need to know about magic and survival--all, except common sense!more
A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new...More
Starring: Yusuke KobayashiShohei KomatsuRina Honizumi
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A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new world. The old, yet wise Merlin raises the boy and teaches him all that he'd ever need to know about magic and survival--all, except common sense!
About this Show
Wise Man's Grandchild
A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new world. The old, yet wise Merlin raises the boy and teaches him all that he'd ever need to know about magic and survival--all, except common sense!