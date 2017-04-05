Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Teaser 1
1 season available

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

TVMA • Adventure, Action, Animation, Anime, International, Fantasy • TV Series • 2017

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the w...more

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the w...more

1 season available (149 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Boruto Uzumaki!

The Hidden Leaf Village is located within the Land of Fire, one of the Five Great Shinobi Nations. Boruto Uzumaki lives here and he's the son of the village leader, Naruto Uzumaki, the Seventh Hokage. One day, Boruto saves a boy named Denki Kaminarimon, who's being picked on. Denki is physically weak, so he is unable to stand up to the bullies. On his way to the entrance ceremony at the Ninja Academy, Boruto sees Deki again. He notices that his chakra is warped and that he is acting strangely.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Hokage's Son!

After being suspended for the uproar he caused at the entrance ceremony, Boruto makes his way to the academy for the first time. His classmates ostracize him for being the son of the Seventh Hokage and for being suspended. Iwabe Yuino, one of Boruto's classmates, picks a fight with him. Iwabe is an older student who has a keen sense for battle, but was held back a year for his bad behavior. At first, Boruto ignores him no matter what he says. But when he sees Iwabe punch Denki for telling him to stop, Boruto can't ignore him any longer.
Episode 3

(Sub) Metal Lee Goes Wild!

Boruto's classmate, Metal Lee, is very dilligent and is skilled at taijutsu. Unfortunately, he gets nervous easily and is unable to do his best when people are watching him. One day one of his classmates, Shikadai Nara, says something that enrages Metal, who attacks Shikadai the next day. Caught in the middle, Boruto notices that Metal's chakra is warped, just like Denki's.
Episode 4

(Sub) A Ninjutsu Battle of the Sexes!

At the suggestion of Shino Aburame, their homeroom teacher, Boruto and his classmates split off into gendered teams to capture flags placed on the roof. Boruto and the rest of the boys' team quickly head for the roof, but they struggle with traps and the girls' team, led by Sarada Uchiha and Chocho Akimichi. Desperate to capture a flag before the girls' team, Boruto tries out a Summoning Jutsu, but he ends up summoning something unexpected!
Episode 5

(Sub) The Mysterious Transfer Student!

A student named Mitsuki has transferred into Boruto's class from Hidden Sound Village. He overwhelms Iwabe in sparring and shows his genius by solving difficult problems. However, Boruto and the others are unable to tell what he is thinking. Meanwhile, someone who has been doing repair work on the school, suddenly goes berserk. Boruto and the others rush over. Another side of Mitsuki emerges as he starts muttering strange words.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Final Lesson!

Boruto, Shikadai and Mitsuki arrive at the location they are told to go to by Shino. They notice their teacher is acting different than he usually does— and Shino suddenly attacks them! Shino belongs to the Aburame clan, a clan of Insect Users. He unleashes a swarm of Parasitic Insects. Boruto and the others can't match the skill of someone who's a jonin. But even in this situation, Mitsuki remains calm and coldly stares at Shino.
Episode 7

(Sub) Love and Potato Chips!

Cho-Cho's scared because she thinks she's being watched by someone, so she decides to catch them in the act. She succeeds in snagging Magire Kakuremino, and it turns out he wasn't watching Cho-Cho, but Sumire, the class rep, whom he secretly likes. Cho-Cho urges him to declare his love, and at first Magire hesitates. But he takes the leap and tells Sumire how he feels!
Episode 8

(Sub) The Dream’s Revelation

The shadowy, warped chakra that only Boruto can see takes over more people, causing them to rampage. It only affected people within the Academy at first, but now it’s extending its reach into the village. Can it be stopped? And later, a Visual Jutsu places Boruto within a dream—and afterward, Boruto declares the dream has awakened his Byakugan, the Kekkei Genkai unique to his mother’s Hyuga Clan. Naruto does not believe him, so Boruto seeks advice from his grandfather, Hiashi Hyuga.
Episode 9

(Sub) Proof of Oneself

Under his father and grandfather’s guidance, Boruto spars with his aunt Hanabi. Boruto has sought this match in order to win acceptance from his father, but no matter how hard he tries, he can’t activate his Byakugan in any form. He begins to doubt that he even saw the shadowy warped chakra at all, and feels even worse when people begin to think he lied. But then Boruto sees another person being manipulated by the mysterious shadow.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Ghost Incident: The Investigation Begins!

Boruto nicknames the mysterious shadow “The Ghost” and is excited when he and his friends Shikadai and Mitsuki decide to solve the recent “Ghost Incidents.” Shino secretly lends Boruto a helping hand by giving their class an assignment to research different workplaces. Meanwhile, Sai, who once served in The Foundation of the ANBU Black Ops, makes a big discovery while investigating the same incident under orders from the Hokate.
Episode 11

(Sub) The Shadow of the Mastermind

During a tour of workplaces for their school assignment, Sumire, Wasabi Izuno and Namida Suzumeno get wrapped up in the Ghost Incident and are hurt. Boruto feels bad that he wasn't there to prevent their harm, and becomes more determined to solve the case. With the help of Tayori Kuroyagi the postal worker, along with Shikadai and Mitsuki, the team scans the village more closely. Then Shikadai and Mitsuki realize one possibility from something Boruto says casually.
Episode 12

(Sub) Boruto and Mitsuki

The Ghost incidents suddenly come to an end and Boruto and his classmates are puzzled, but Mitsuki seems to know something they don't. Mitsuki himself realizes he's been undergoing some puzzling changes and questions his classmates in order to figure out his predicament. Soon after, a mysterious chakra begins to spread throughout the village.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Demon Beast Appears!

After Mitsuki reveals more information about the Ghost incidents, Boruto is determined to find and stop the culprit! Meanwhile, Seventh Hokage Naruto and his top advisors are shocked to learn who the perpetrator is from the results of Sai's investigation. Just then, Nue—an enormous otherworldly beast—appears! The imminent danger to the village forces the Sixth Hokage, Kakashi, out of retirement!
Episode 14

(Sub) The Path That Boruto Can See

The late Danzo Shimura was the founder and leader of the Foundation, an elite branch of the ANBU Black Ops. The recent incidents have been masterminded by someone who had sworn to carry on Danzo's wishes. Boruto is able to enter another world with his strange "eye." The perpetrator wields the Gozu Tennou, a weapon that relies on the power of the beast Nue, and is set on destroying the village. Boruto desperately tries to dissuade them, but can Boruto's thoughts unleash a curse from the past?!
Episode 15

(Sub) A New Path

The ghost incident that threatened the Hidden Leaf Village is over, and now Boruto is unable to awaken the mysterious power he used. Things return to normal in the village and the Academy, but one thing still troubles Boruto and his classmates...
Episode 16

(Sub) Crisis: The Threat of Failing!

Exam day is fast approaching, and everyone at the Academy begins preparing for them. Repeating a grade is a possibility if you fail a test. Denki, who lacks skills in ninjutsu, is having a hard time using chakra to climb walls. And as usual, Iwabe can't wrap his head around what he's studying. Boruto and the others try to help them train and study, but end up making things more confusing for the two. Will Denki and Iwabe avoid being held back?
Episode 17

(Sub) Run, Sarada!

Sarada agrees to return a teddy bear to a young patient at the hospital, but she forgets it on the train and goes into a panic. Despite having dismissed Boruto and the boys for sitting on the roof of the train, Sarada does exactly that in her desperate search for the toy. Cho-Cho happens to see Sarada and takes her to the station’s lost and found. Sarada retrieves her package and all is well, until…
Episode 18

(Sub) A Day in the Life of the Uzumaki Family

The Uzumaki household is thrown into chaos when Himawari, Boruto's younger sister, catches a cold. Naruto rarely comes home since he became Hokage, and Boruto's anger toward him grows especially because his sister is so sick.
Episode 19

(Sub) Sarada Uchiha

Boruto pulls a prank and is pursued around the village by Naruto. Seeing this, Sarada can't help but be exasperated, but a part of her grows wistful as she thinks of her father, Sasuke, whom she hasn't seen since she was a baby. She begins to feel doubt after she sees a photo of Sasuke with a young woman wearing glasses. Sarada becomes determined to learn the truth. Will the secret of Sarada Uchiha's birth be revealed?!
Episode 20

(Sub) The Boy With The Sharingan

Sasuke sends a message to Naruto about a man possessing the Sharingan. Upon receiving the intel, Naruto rushes to meet with Sasuke. Meanwhile, Sarada, who has doubts about who her real mother is, joins Cho-Cho, who is about to set out on a journey to find her “real parents.” Upon learning that Naruto is on his way to meet Sasuke, they go after him. But danger looms when they come under attack.
Episode 21

(Sub) Sasuke and Sarada

Sarada arrives at the tower where her father is, only to be hurt by Sasuke's surprising words and actions. Naruto and Cho-Cho can hardly bear to watch the awkward exchange between father and daughter, and try to think of something to help. But the party is attacked by a father-son duo who call themselves "Shin Uchiha," and who possess the Sharingan! Meanwhile, Sakura learns that Sarada has gone to meet her father.
Episode 22

(Sub) Connected Feelings

Sarada is in shock after Sakura is captured by Shin's jutsu. Even Naruto, with his exceptional tracking skills, is unable to locate her. Then Sasuke discovers countless Sharingan embedded in Shin's arm. Following clues gleaned from Shin's arm, they come upon the laboratory of the heinous Hidden Leaf criminal, Orochimaru, who has been conducting research on Forbidden Jutsu. There, Sarada meets her father's former partners Suigetsu Hozuki and Jugo. She then asks Suigetsu to look into who her real mother is.
Episode 23

(Sub) Bonds Come In All Shapes

Determined to rescue Sakura, Sarada pursues Shin with Sasuke, Naruto, and Cho-Cho. After brutal battles with Shin's clones along the way, Sarada is surprised to see the bond of trust between Sasuke and Sakura, who haven’t seen each other in years. But suddenly, Shin orders his children to kill the intruders. Since her parents share a bond of trust and love, will Sarada's journey to learn the secret of her birth reach a conclusion?
Episode 24

(Sub) Boruto and Sarada

The Hidden Leaf Village is filled with excitement upon the arrival of the Kage for the Five Kage Summit. Boruto knows that security is tighter than usual, but he still plans on pulling a big prank. Meanwhile, Sarada has found a new goal, to become the Hokage, and trains hard. Behind closed doors, the Five Kage discuss highly classified intel that Sasuke has obtained involving Kaguya Otsutsuki.
Episode 25

(Sub) The Turbulent Field Trip

Boruto and his classmates head to the Village Hidden in the Mist in the Land of Water for a field trip. Kagura Karatachi is chosen as the village guide. About the same age as Boruto, Kagura is already an accomplished shinobi and serves as an aide to the Mizukage, Chojuro. Once known as the Blood Mist Village, it's now more modern and bustling than anyone could have imagined. However, dissatisfaction exists among some Hidden Mist Shinobi.
Episode 26

(Sub) The Mizukage’s Successor

Boruto and his classmates are invited to tour the Hidden Mist Academy under Kagura and Chojuro's escort. The Hidden Mist emphasizes swordsmanship, and Boruto is awed by their intense training sessions. Chojuro sees Boruto's interest and arranges a sparring match with Kagura, who seems hesitant. Kagura is extremely skilled and has been asked by Chojuro to become the successor to his Great Twin Sword, Hiramekarei, but he has declined.
Episode 27

(Sub) A Shinobi Bout of Friendship

Tsurushi Hachiya, Kagura's former classmate at the Academy, finds Boruto and his friends from the Leaf irritating, so he kidnaps Denki. Kagura and Boruto set out to rescue him, and they find themselves in a battle against Hachiya and his crew. During the fight, the truth that Kagura has been hiding is revealed!
Episode 28

(Sub) Declaration of War

Kagura makes up his mind to accept the famed sword Hiramekarei from Chojuro, but unwittingly becomes part of a plot set up by Kagura’s old acquaintance, Shizuma Hoshigaki, a man who opposes the new, peaceful shinobi order.
Episode 29

(Sub) The New Seven Ninja Swordsmen!

Kagura unlocks the storeroom to let Shizuma take the Mist Blades. The New Seven Ninja Swordsmen begin an insurrection, the end goal being to turn their village back into the Blood Mist Village! News of the rebellion reaches Chojuro and Mei, the current and previous Mizukage. They are determined to execute the perpetrators, along with Kagura, who aided them. In order to change Chojuro's mind, Boruto makes an astonishing announcement.
Episode 30

(Sub) The Sharingan vs. The Lightning Blade, Kiba the Fang!

Chojuro leads Boruto and Sarada to the location where Shizuma and his "New Seven Shinobi Swordsmen" are based. Shizuma uses his jutsu to create a fog that clouds the trio's vision, and they end up getting separated. Sarada is forced into one-on-one combat with a kunoichi, Buntan Kurosuki, who wields the Lightning Blade, Kiba the Fang! In the thick fog, Sarada uses her Sharingan, but her enemy is stronger than expected. Driven into a corner, she comes up with a counterattack. Meanwhile, Boruto goes up against none other than Kagura.
Episode 31

(Sub) Boruto and Kagura

Boruto urges his friend Kagura to return with him, but Kagura rejects him and begins to attack. Although Boruto is desperate to save him, Kagura once again falls under a spell and is unable to defy Shizuma. Then someone steps in between the two as they battle. It's Mitsuki, and he has obtained intel about the rebellion. Just what is the intel, and can Boruto save his friend?
Episode 32

(Sub) The Quest for Souvenirs

The field trip comes to an end, and Boruto and his friends prepare to return to Hidden Leaf. Chojuro, the Mizukage, sees them off, but Kagura is nowhere to be seen. The class makes it back to the Leaf Village safely and Boruto is relieved to be home. But Himawari isn't her usual cheerful self. She's been looking forward to the souvenir that Boruto promised her, which he completely forgot to get! Boruto decides to tell the truth and beg for Himawari's forgiveness, but he misses his chance, and things gets worse!
Episode 33

(Sub) The Super Beast Scroll Slump!

Inojin has loved to draw since he was small, and his ninjutsu speciality is the Super Beast Scroll. But one day, he suddenly loses his ability to use his jutsu! Puzzled, he talks to his father, Sai, who uses the same jutsu. Even though Sai is sympathetic, he doesn't give Inojin a way to overcome his slump. Instead he suggests that his son enter into a children's art contest, which Inojin halfheartedly does.
Episode 34

(Sub) The Night of the Shooting Stars

Boruto and his classmates decide to go camping to try to catch the mysterious fish, the Eternal Carp, said to be unforgettably delicious. With graduation coming up this could be the last time the class does something together, so Boruto figures this is the perfect opportunity to catch one, but the fish proves to be very elusive.
Episode 35

(Sub) The Parent Teacher Conference!

Prior to the graduation exams, it's decided that the students will take part in a three-person interview to discuss their future plans. Boruto, who has passed his ninjutsu courses with flying colors, realizes his path toward becoming a "ninja" has been trouble-free and easy. As the students prepare for their finals, Boruto meets a journalist named Sukea who is doing a story on them. Something about Boruto's indifferent attitude about his future as a ninja raises a red flag in Sukea, and he gives Boruto a warning.
Episode 36

(Sub) The Graduation Exam Begins!

It is time for the graduation exams. Boruto and the others complete the first-round written exam and move on to the next. The second round has the students facing off against Kakashi—the previous Sixth Hokage—and the academy instructors in actual combat situations. With the goal to "steal the bell" from Kakashi, every student rushes into action. However, the going is rough against Kakashi and the teachers who guard him. Somehow, Boruto reaches Kakashi first, but the Sixth Hokage shows no mercy. After a tough fight, he coldly tells Boruto that he's not suited to become a ninja!
Episode 37

(Sub) A Shinobi's Resolve

Boruto's the first to confront Kakashi in the exam. Despite a determined effort, he is immobilized and angered by Kakashi's severe criticism of his class. Shortly after, Boruto's classmates come by to assist and Boruto makes his escape. Although depressed by his own shortcomings, Boruto is able to overcome them and formulate a strategy, thanks to the encouragement of his friends.
Episode 38

(Sub) Formation of the Three-Man Squad?

Boruto and his classmates take their first step as genin and start forming their basic shinobi three-man squads. The members are matched according to their ability and compatibility. Boruto was counting on teaming up with Shikadai, but is disappointed when he opts to be part of the "Ino-Shika-Cho" trio, like his dad. Boruto finds himself teamed up with Sarada and Mitsuki. Since he and Sarada have issues with this matchup, they file a direct appeal to the Hokage to overturn this decision.
Episode 39

(Sub) The Path Lit by the Full Moon

Mitsuki faces a difficult decision, but his thoughts and feelings that had once been shrouded in mystery, now come to light.
Episode 40

(Sub) Team 7: The First Mission!

Team 7 sets out on their first mission. Their client is a village who has been plagued by bandits, and their mission is to eradicate them. They meet Kiri, a young girl who has just been installed as the village head after her father's sudden death. The team soon realizes that this mission is far more dangerous and complicated than first expected.
Episode 41

(Sub) Strength in Unity

Team 7's original mission evolves into a rescue operation after Kiri is kidnapped. The team must face a formidable genjutsu user as well as a skilled sword user. Following Konohamaru's orders, the team successfully rescues Kiri. But Konohamaru is captured and the trio must battle the enemy alone while protecting Kiri.
Episode 42

(Sub) A Ninja's Job

Boruto is dissatisfied with the team's easy and lackluster missions since its first one. Team 7 is assigned to capture a suspect who has barricaded himself inside a bank. Excited to show off his skills again, Boruto and the team rush to the site. But the suspect turns out to be a timid individual who was recently fired. A possibility soon arises that a certain organization could be involved!
Episode 43

(Sub) The Byakuya Gang Surfaces!

An incident occurs in Hidden Leaf Village and the Byakuya Gang is suspected. The gang steals from the rich to give to the poor, and they've been active recently in several villages. Boruto disapproves of them, because he believes stealing is stealing no matter how noble the reason.
Episode 44

(Sub) Shikadai's Doubts

The Byakuya Gang's activities become more brazen in the Hidden Leaf. While some people view them as heroic, noble thieves, Boruto can't get himself to approve of their actions. The genin are told to work together to capture the gang, and security in the village is increased. During this time, Shikadai meets a youth named Ryugi. Despite their age difference, a bond grows between them.
Episode 45

(Sub) Memories from the Day of Snow

Shikadai and Ryogi became friends playing shogi, but lately Ryogi hasn't been coming to their usual meeting place. Shikadai's became worried about his friend's behavior the last time they met, but he's kept his concerns to himself. Ryogi is also worried about Shikadai, but is tormented by memories he can't forget.
Episode 46

(Sub) Go! The Crest of Night Strategy

The protest instigated by the Byakuya Gang against the Kaminarimon Company increases in intensity. The Leaf Shinobi, including the genin, are mobilized into action. The teams are assigned sections to keep watch over the protesters, and Team 10, made up of Shikadai, Inojin and Cho-Cho, takes up its position. But Shikadai notices something as he studies the position chart and rushes out on his own!
Episode 47

(Sub) The Figure I Want to Be

During the protests, the Byakuya Gang attacks Katasuke's research center, which has been developing new technology for Scientific Ninja Tools. Shikadai figures out what the Byakuya Gang's goal is and rushes after them in pursuit with Boruto close by. Even a weak "pawn" can become strong in one move—what are the two friends who bonded through shogi seeking?
Episode 48

(Sub) The Genin Documentary

Udon Ise the jonin captain of Team 5, issues a direct order from the Hokage to Iwabe, Denki and Metal, which states: "In order to attract more students to the Ninjutsu Department of the Academy, you will appear in a PR video documentary." During the Byakuya Gang incident, the three were under suspension, and could only watch as their genin classmates leapt into action. The trio decide to do their best in the documentary in order to prove their prowess, but Udon seems skeptical...
Episode 49

(Sub) Wasabi and Namida

Boruto's aunt, Hanabi Hyuga, leads an all-girl team made up of Sumire, Wasabi and Namida. They are given a mission to recover animals that someone has released from their cages at the zoo. The team sets out, but Wasabi and Namida start arguing en route, and Sumire is unable to stop them.
Episode 50

(Sub) The Chunin Exams: The Recommendation Meeting

Konohamaru, Udon and Moegi contemplate whether the genin under their guidance will be able to handle the severity of the Chunin Exam.
Episode 51

(Sub) Boruto's Birthday

Team 7 is given a mission to capture a gang of thieves targeting the Thunder Train, who are hiding out in a town near the Land of Fire's border.
Episode 52

(Sub) Sasuke's Shadow

Team 7 enters the mine where the thieves had been hiding out, only to be attacked by a powerful, strange-looking White Zetsu.
Episode 53

(Sub) Himawari's Birthday

The Chunin Exams are fast approaching and everyone’s excited—except for Boruto, which causes everyone grief.
Episode 54

(Sub) Sasuke and Boruto

Unable to contain his anger towards his father for ruining Himawari’s birthday as well as his own, Boruto rushes out to confront Naruto.
Episode 55

(Sub) The Scientific Ninja Tool

Boruto manages to perfect his Rasengan and begins training under Sasuke.
Episode 56

(Sub) Rivals, Gather!

Tensions run high as every participant sizes each other up, and prepare for the first round of the Chunin Exams!
Episode 57

(Sub) The Reason I Can't Lose

Round two of the Chunin Exams begins. For the second test, three-man teams must try to capture their rival team’s flags.
Episode 58

(Sub) The Tournament Begins

The third round of the exams begins, consisting of individual battles held tournament style.
Episode 59

(Sub) Boruto vs. Shikadai

Confronted by a foe who is unbelievably calm and menacing, Cho-Cho assumes a seriousness that she rarely reveals as her teammates watch and cheer her on.
Episode 60

(Sub) The Hidden Leaf vs. The Hidden Sand

The tournament nears its finale, as the matches of Sarada vs. Araya of the Hidden Sand and Mitsuki vs. Shinki of the Hidden San begin!
Episode 61

(Sub) The Iron Sand User: Shinki

The final battle of the tournament begins with Boruto, Sarada and Shinki participating in a battle royale.
Episode 62

(Sub) The Otsutsuki Invasion

Momoshiki, Kinshiki and Urashiki of the Otsutsuki Clan suddenly appear in the arena filled with spectators, and Boruto witnesses the magnitude of his father's power in real combat.
Episode 63

(Sub) Sasuke’s Secret Weapon

Boruto realizes the magnitude of his father's love for the village and its people and, at the same time, his own weakness.
Episode 64

(Sub) Rescuing Naruto!

Sasuke and the Kage wage an intense battle against the ridiculously powerful Momoshiki and Kinshiki of the Otsutsuki Clan. During that time, Boruto and Naruto, who have always been at odds, face each other and connect for the first time.
Episode 65

(Sub) Father and Child

With Boruto watching intently, Naruto and Sasuke begin their battle against a powered-up Momoshiki!
Episode 66

(Sub) My Story!

Boruto has made his rounds apologizing to everyone for his transgressions during the exam, but Momoshiki's prophecy continues to bother him.
Episode 67

(Sub) Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode!

Popular actors Tomaru and Ashina receive death threats from an unknown person, so Team 10 is assigned to a joint mission with Team 7 to guard them.
Episode 68

(Sub) Super Cho-Cho Kiss Mode!

Tomaru's flirting has Cho-Cho on Cloud 9, but Sarada and the others worry that the lovestruck Cho-Cho has lost her focus on the mission!
Episode 69

(Sub) Super Cho-Cho Love Upheaval!

The ninja in the gas mask appears again during filming and kidnaps Tomaru.
Episode 70

(Sub) The Other Side of Anxiety

Metal's father, Rock Lee, announces that he will train Metal to master the ultimate taijutsu technique, the Eight Inner Gates.
Episode 71

(Sub) The Hardest Rock in the World

The first Five Kage Summit since the attack by the Otsutsuki Clan is held in Hidden Leaf. The current Kage as well as their predecessors assemble, except the Third Tsuchikage, Ohnoki.
Episode 72

(Sub) Mitsuki's Will

The ninja assigned to the Hidden Leaf Gate are attacked, and Mitsuki disappears.
Episode 73

(Sub) The Other Side of the Moon

The village finds out that Boruto and Sarada have gone in search of Mitsuki, and Shikadai and his Team 10 are assigned a tracking mission to bring back them back.
Episode 74

(Sub) The Enemy, Ino-Shika-Cho!

Orochimaru tells Boruto and Sakura about the White Snake Sage who lives in Ryuchi Cave. On their way there, the two are confronted by Team 10.
Episode 75

(Sub) The Trials of Ryuchi Cave

Boruto and his friends are told they must pass a series of tests in order to meet the White Snake Sage!
Episode 76

(Sub) Incurring Wrath

The White Snake Sage tells Boruto to bring back the "Reverse Scale" from Garaga, a troublesome snake. Boruto and his friends head deeper into Ryuchi Cave and are confronted by a giant serpent.
Episode 77

(Sub) A Fierce Enemy: Garaga’s Ferocious Attack!

Boruto and the others work together to obtain the Reverse Scale from Garaga. But the battle proves difficult, as Garaga has the power to sense the location of its enemies and turn them into stone.
Episode 78

(Sub) Everyone’s Motives

Mitsuki heads toward Kokuyou and Sekiei's homeland, the Land of Earth. Meanwhile, thanks to the power of the White Snake Sage, Boruto and the others learn that Mitsuki is with Hidden Stone Ninja, and they also head for the Land of Earth.
Episode 79

(Sub) Reunion With Mitsuki

Boruto and his friends manage to overcome Kokuyou, and finally catch with up Mitsuki.
Episode 80

(Sub) Mitsuki's Friend

Instead of returning home with Boruto, Mitsuki stays with Kokuyou.
Episode 81

(Sub) Boruto's Wish

Boruto is injured, unconscious and unable to continue. Everyone thinks about returning to the Hidden Leaf.
Episode 82

(Sub) Infiltrating the Hidden Stone Village

The team secretly enters the village determined to find Ohnoki, but they are unaware that they are being watched.
Episode 83

(Sub) Ohnoki's Justice

The team finds Ohnoki, but he flatly refuses to help. On top of which, they are attacked and separated.
Episode 84

(Sub) Ohnoki's Thoughts, Ku's Thoughts

Boruto and Ohnoki head to the rendezvous point, but they stumble into the Hidden Stone Shinobi Training Grounds
Episode 85

(Sub) The Heart Stone

In order to get out of the barrier, Boruto desperately searches for his heart of stone, but he has little success.
Episode 86

(Sub) Kozuchi's Will

Ohnoki takes Boruto to a special location to explain his vision of the future, formed after losing his grandchild, Kozuchi.
Episode 87

(Sub) The Sensation of Living

Kakou uses a rare and powerful Particle Style and pushes Boruto to the edge.
Episode 88

(Sub) Clash: Kokuyou!

Boruto and Sarada are caught and taken back to the Hidden Stone headquarters along with Ohnoki.
Episode 89

(Sub) A Piercing Heart

Kirara appears and turns Boruto and Sarada into “dolls” that must obey her, ordering the two to kill each other.
Episode 90

(Sub) Mitsuki and Sekiei

Shocked and confused by the actions of Mitsuki, Sekiei recklessly attacks him.
Episode 91

(Sub) Ohnoki's Will

Ku appears once again to provoke and attack Boruto.
Episode 92

(Sub) A New Ordinary

Boruto and the other Leaf Genin return to the Hidden Leaf with Mitsuki
Episode 93

(Sub) Parent and Child Day

Boruto and his sister Himawari await Parent and Child Day with anticipation.
Episode 94

(Sub) A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!

Boruto comes across an eating contest, held by the popular eateries in the Leaf for Parent and Child Day.
Episode 95

(Sub) Tactics for Getting Along With Your Daughter

Boruto runs into his teacher Sasuke, who’s returned to the village after a long absence.
Episode 96

(Sub) Blood, Sweat, and Namida

Worried that she’ll become a hindrance to missions, Namida decides to stop crying to prevent the jutsu from accidentally activating.
Episode 97

(Sub) Shikadai's Decision

The Nara clan’s chief elder tells Shikadai to quit being a ninja and become a politician in order to increase the reputation of the clan.
Episode 98

(Sub) The Cursed Forest

Birds are attacking the residents of a village located on the outskirts of the Land of Fire. Boruto's and Sumire’s teams are assigned a joint mission to identify the cause.
Episode 99

(Sub) Jugo and the Curse Mark

Boruto and Sarada arrive at a certain location to see Jugo, following information gathered from the villagers. However, they find Jugo suffering from the effects of the Curse Mark and transformed into a ferocious monster.
Episode 100

(Sub) The Predestined Path

Under Konohamaru’s orders, Sumire and the rest of Team 15 head back to report on the situation, but they are attacked by a mysterious enemy.
Episode 101

(Sub) Jugo's Reinforcements

Sumire is able to escape with Nue’s help and begins searching for Wasabi and Namida—and then Jugo’s friends Suigetsu and Karin suddenly appear.
Episode 102

(Sub) Melee!

Sarada and Karin struggle with fighting an enemy who is able to manipulate the power of the Curse Mark at will. Sumire fights alongside Nue to protect everyone, but Nue starts losing control of its powers.
Episode 103

(Sub) Migration Season

Boruto and Suigetsu want to help Jugo, but they cannot due to the sedatives they were given. At the same time, the birds with the Curse Mark start flocking together to start their migration!
Episode 104

(Sub) The Little Roommate

Team 7 is sent on a mission to help capture a jewelry thief, but they lose track of them. In the thief’s place, a cat appears. Boruto and the others decide that Mitsuki should take care of it for the time being.
Episode 105

(Sub) A Wound on the Heart

Mitsuki visits Orochimaru’s research facility because he’s not feeling well. Mitsuki explains to Orochimaru and Log that he never used to dream during sleep, but has recently begun to have them. Hearing Mitsuki’s story, Orochimaru thinks of a solution.
Episode 106

(Sub) The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The S-Rank Mission!

Konohamaru’s cousin, Mirai, is assigned to escort the Sixth Hokage Kakashi and his friend Might to the hot springs. Because the assignment came from the Hokage himself, she suspects that this might be an important mission disguised as a relaxing vacation!
Episode 107

(Sub) The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Dog and Cat War!

Mirai and crew arrive at the hot springs located near the border of the Land of Fire and the Land of Steam in time for a festival celebrating dogs and cats. But Mirai—always on the job—just can’t relax!
Episode 108

(Sub) The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Haunted Inn!

A few days into the mission, Mirai visits the hot spring with Tenten. But that moment of relaxation is interrupted by Guy yelling about a ghost. Kakashi and Tenten are amused by Guy’s fear, but Mirai decides to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Episode 109

(Sub) The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and the Giant Boulder!

Mirai, Kakashi, and Guy travel with Tatsumi to a village with a secret hot spring, but they find the hot spring covered by a boulder! Luckily, Choji drops in, armed with the Akimichi Clan’s Secret Super Expansion Jutsu.
Episode 110

(Sub) The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Resurrection Hot Springs!

Moved by Tatsumi’s efforts to accomplish her goal all by herself, Mirai decides to help her even though she's still in the middle of her mission.
Episode 111

(Sub) The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Mirai's King!

Mirai leaves the inn with Tatsumi without telling Kakashi and Guy. At the hot springs Mirai thinks she sees her father Asuma, but something feels off. Will Mirai be able to get back to her escort mission in one piece?
Episode 112

(Sub) The Chunin Selection Conference

Naruto and Shikamaru deliberate on the results of the Chunin Exam that were left unsettled due to the Otsutsuki attack.
Episode 113

(Sub) The Qualities of a Captain

With Shikadai as captain, Boruto, Iwabe, and Wasabi form a special team for a mission to find and bring back a rare flower that only blooms for a short period of time.
Episode 114

(Sub) X Cards Proxy War!

As Boruto and his friends eagerly collect Extreme Ninja Cards, they realize they are still missing their former teacher, Shino Aburame, and Metal’s father, Rock Lee!
Episode 115

(Sub) Team 25

Kakashi goes to the post office—disguised as Sukea, a freelance journalist—to observe Team 25, whose mission is to assist with sorting mail.
Episode 116

(Sub) Konohamaru and Remon

Boruto and Konohamaru rescue Remon Yoimura from an attack.
Episode 117

(Sub) Remon's Secret

Boruto and Konohamaru pay a visit to Remon's village, but are puzzled by Remon's cold demeanor.
Episode 118

(Sub) Something That Steals Memories

Konohamaru tries to rescue Remon by checking up on Kankitsu, but he is caught and forcibly taken back to the Leaf Village.
Episode 119

(Sub) Konohamaru's Ninja Way

Konohamaru and Boruto set out again to rescue Remon but find they’ve arrived a little late. Soma has broken the seal and begins his resurrection
Episode 120

(Sub) With Sasuke As the Goal

When Sasuke sends a message home, Boruto takes a peek at its contents and learns that Sasuke will be making a stop at a certain location in the Land of Wind. Determined to be trained by his mentor, he sneaks out of the village.
Episode 121

(Sub) The Entrusted Mission: Protect the One Tails!

Boruto manages to reach Sasuke, but he sees his mentor disappear before his very eyes due to an attack by Urashiki Otsutsuki.
Episode 122

(Sub) The Puppet Battle!

Led by Kankuro, Boruto and Shinki guard Shukaku head for the Hidden Leaf Village. But on the way, they engage with a puppet created by the Otsutsuki Clan sent after them in pursuit
Episode 123

(Sub) Urashiki Returns

Boruto and Shinki clash, and they ultimately end up going their separate ways. But an Otsutsuki puppet appears before Shinki.
Episode 124

(Sub) Decision Time

Boruto and Shinki manage to slip away from Urashiki, but escaping him completely proves to be difficult.
Episode 125

(Sub) Boruto and Shinki

Urashiki is determined to get Shukaku's chakra and attacks ruthlessly. Boruto and Shinki form a united front and unleash each of their special jutsu
Episode 126

(Sub) Shukaku's Trick

Boruto and Shinki bring Shukaku to Hidden Leaf Village. Upon arriving at the Uzumaki home, Himawari is completely taken with him.
Episode 127

(Sub) Make-Out Tactics

Boruto becomes fascinated by Jiraiya, Naruto's former mentor.
Episode 128

(Sub) Urashiki's Target

Boruto is forbidden to participate in the counterattack on Urashiki because he was previously targeted by the Otsutsuki.
Episode 129

(Sub) The Village Hidden in the Leaves

While chasing down Urashiki, Boruto and Sasuke get hit with a strange Otsutsuki weapon.
Episode 130

(Sub) Genin, Assemble!

Boruto and Sasuke end up staying in the Hidden Leaf under the watchful eyes of Naruto and Jiraiya.
Episode 131

(Sub) The Power of the Nine Tails

Urashiki appears to steal the chakra of Nine Tails from Naruto, but his attempt is unsuccessful.
Episode 132

(Sub) Jiraiya's Assignment

At Jiraiya’s suggestion, Boruto and Naruto train to synchronize their chakra, but this turns out to be more difficult than expected.
Episode 133

(Sub) A Village Without Sasuke

Boruto and Naruto resume their training.
Episode 134

(Sub) The Power to See the Future

Another intense battle begins for Boruto, Sasuke and Jiraiya as they try to defend Naruto from Urashiki
Episode 135

(Sub) The Last Battle, Urashiki

Boruto's quick thinking exposes Urashiki's trick that enables him to see into the future and they manage to inflict some damage
Episode 136

(Sub) Crossing Time!

The battle against Urashiki is over, and it's time for Boruto and Sasuke to return to the place where they rightfully belong.
Episode 137

(Sub) The Samurai Exchange Student

Sumire's wish comes true and she joins the Scientific Ninja Tools Team, leaving only Wasabi and Namida on Team 15
Episode 138

(Sub) Hiashi's Birthday

Boruto's grandfather Hiashi's birthday is approaching and there's going to be a small family celebration.
Episode 139

(Sub) The Terror! Enko Onikuma

Enko Onikuma hasn't been able to control her power, hindering her work on missions.
Episode 140

(Sub) The Mind Transfer Jutsu that Lost to Potato Chips

Inojin approaches his parents about mastering the Mind Transfer Jutsu.
Episode 141

(Sub) The Shinobi Prison: Hozuki Castle

Boruto and Mitsuki are sent to Hozuki Castle to protect Kokuri, a former member of a brutal band of robbers.
Episode 142

(Sub) A Test of Willpower

Boruto and his team try to get Kokuri assigned to the same cell, but the warden, Benga, shuts the idea down.
Episode 143

(Sub) The Criminal Targeting Kokuri

A wooden tag used to prevent unauthorized entry into the medical unit has been stolen, and the prison guards begin a search for the culprit.
Episode 144

(Sub) Kokuri's Secret

Boruto and the others can't help but feel that Kokuri is hiding something from them.
Episode 145

(Sub) Breaking out of Hozuki Castle

Boruto and Mitsuki worry that their mission is in jeopardy, since Kokuri is scheduled to be transferred to Hozuki Castle II.
Episode 146

(Sub) Executing the Prison Break!

The clock ticks down to the rendezvous time for the escape, but there's no word from Sarada. If they miss this chance, everything will be ruined
Episode 147

(Sub) The Fateful Moonlit Battle

Boruto and his team fight desperately in order to protect Kokuri, but they're tormented by Tsukiyo's jutsu as time threatens to run out on their prison break!
Episode 148

(Sub) A New Mission!!

Boruto meets Tento, the son of Ikkyu Madoka—the Feudal Lord of the Land of Fire—who’s in the Hidden Leaf for a meeting with the Hokage.
Episode 149

(Sub) Friends!!

Boruto's new mission is to guard Tento, who is obsessed with ninja and collecting X Cards.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Teaser 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Trailer 1

