1 season available (70 episodes)

Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsBoruto: Naruto Next Generations

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!more

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, s...More

Starring: Yûko SanpeiKokoro KikuchiRyuichi Kijima

TV14FantasyAdventureActionAnimeAnimationComedyMartial ArtsSportsInternationalScience FictionTV Series2017
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About this Show

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!

Starring: Yûko SanpeiKokoro KikuchiRyuichi KijimaJunko TakeuchiKensho Ono

TV14FantasyAdventureActionAnimeAnimationComedyMartial ArtsSportsInternationalScience FictionTV Series2017
  • hd

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