The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!more
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, s...More
Starring: Yûko SanpeiKokoro KikuchiRyuichi Kijima
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The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Starring: Yûko SanpeiKokoro KikuchiRyuichi KijimaJunko TakeuchiKensho Ono
About this Show
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Starring: Yûko SanpeiKokoro KikuchiRyuichi KijimaJunko TakeuchiKensho Ono