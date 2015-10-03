2 seasons available

The Asterisk War

TV14 • Anime, Animation, Action, Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series • 2015

Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck the world during the 20th century. Because of this disaster, numerous cities around the...more

Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck the world during the 20th century. Because of this disaster, numerous cities around the...more

Episodes
Season12
Episode 13

(Dub) Divine Revelations

The Phoenix Festa continues... Ayato and Julis are facing Luo and Song from Jie Long Academy!
Episode 13

(Sub) Divine Revelations

The Phoenix Festa continues...Ayato and Julis are facing Luo and Song from Jie Long Academy!
Episode 14

(Dub) The Tyrant

A young girl named Flora visits Julis. Meanwhile, Ayato tries to get in touch with Dirk Eberwein in the hope of getting some information regarding his sister, Haruka.
Episode 14

(Sub) Corrupt Ruler

A young girl named Flora visits Julis. Meanwhile, Ayato tries to get in touch with Dirk Eberwein in the hope of getting some information regarding his sister, Haruka.
Episode 15

(Sub) Breaking the Memory Barrier

Ayato and Julis are fighting against Shenyun and Shenhua Li in the quarterfinals. Since the twins are known to only attack their opponents’ weak points, what kind of a strategy will Ayato and Julis come up with?
Episode 15

(Dub) Breaking the Memory Barrier

Ayato and Julis are fighting against Shenyun and Shenhua Li in the quarterfinals. Since the twins are known to only attack their opponents’ weak points, what kind of a strategy will Ayato and Julis come up with?
Episode 16

(Sub) Never Back Down

Ayato and Julis are battling against Shenyun and Shenhua Li. Also, Saya and Kirin are facing AR-D and RM-C. Will the Seidoukan Academy live up to the expectations?
Episode 16

(Dub) Never Back Down

Ayato and Julis are battling against Shenyun and Shenhua Li. Also, Saya and Kirin are facing AR-D and RM-C. Will the Seidoukan Academy live up to the expectations?
Episode 17

(Dub) The Tyrant's Puppet Strings

Flora is abducted by a mysterious man. Now, Ayato and his friends have to come up with a plan to rescue her!
Episode 17

(Sub) The Tyrant's Puppet Strings

Flora is abducted by a mysterious man. Now, Ayato and his friends have to come up with a plan to rescue her!
Episode 18

(Sub) Scrambling

Saya and Kirin search for the whereabouts of Flora while Ayato and Julis face Galahadworth’s True Knights in the semifinals.
Episode 18

(Dub) Scrambling

Saya and Kirin search for the whereabouts of Flora while Ayato and Julis face Galahadworth’s True Knights in the semifinals.
Episode 19

(Dub) Battle Song

Rotlicht… Ayato is sniffing around in this part of the city, hoping to get a clue about where Flora might be… Unfortunately, his efforts disturb some people.
Episode 19

(Sub) Battle Song

Rotlicht... Ayato is sniffing around in this part of the city, hoping to get a clue about where Flora might be... Unfortunately, his efforts disturb some people.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Phoenix Showdown

Ayato and Julis are facing AR-D and RM-C in the Phoenix Festa finals. In the meantime, Saya and Kirin are trying to rescue Flora!
Episode 20

(Sub) The Phoenix Showdown

Ayato and Julis are facing AR-D and RM-C in the Phoenix Festa finals. In the meantime, Saya and Kirin are trying to rescue Flora!
Episode 21

(Sub) Clinching Victory

The final match continues… Which team will win the Phoenix Festa?
Episode 21

(Dub) Clinching Victory

The final match continues… Which team will win the Phoenix Festa?
Episode 22

(Dub) Lieseltania

Lieseltania
Episode 22

(Sub) Lieseltania

Ayato and his friends visit Lieseltania, where they are greeted with great enthusiasm! Surprisingly, Claudia has an interesting proposal for Ayato, Julis, Saya and Kirin.
Episode 23

(Sub) The Lonely Strega

Julis's brother, Jolbert, wants to discuss two important topics with Julis and Ayato. While spending time in Lieseltania, Julis runs into a face from her past.
Episode 23

(Dub) Erenshkigal

Julis’s brother, Jolbert, wants to discuss two important topics with Julis and Ayato. While spending time in Lieseltania, Julis runs into a face from her past.
Episode 24

(Sub) Reunion

The exciting season finale of The Asterisk War!
Episode 24

(Dub) Reunion

The exciting season finale of The Asterisk War!

Start Your Free Trial