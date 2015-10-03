2 seasons available (48 episodes)

The Asterisk WarThe Asterisk War

Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck the world during the 20th century. Because of this disaster, numerous cities around the world were destroyed. However, within the meteor, an unknown element called mana (all-encompassing element), was discovered, which allowed human technology to make rapid strides, and gave rise to a new species of human born with unique skills – the Star Pulse Generation (Genestella). The setting for the world’s greatest all-around battle entertainment, the Festas (Star Warrior Festivals), is an academy city above the water surrounded by six academies called Rikka, also commonly known as Asterisk. Having transferred into Seidoukan Academy in order to fulfill his own wish, scholarship student Ayato Amagiri swears to himself that he’ll fight in this city. Burning souls race… The curtain rises on school battle entertainment!more

Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck th...More

Starring: Atsushi TamaruAi KakumaNao Toyama

TV14ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationAdventureTV Series2015
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Asterisk War

Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck the world during the 20th century. Because of this disaster, numerous cities around the world were destroyed. However, within the meteor, an unknown element called mana (all-encompassing element), was discovered, which allowed human technology to make rapid strides, and gave rise to a new species of human born with unique skills – the Star Pulse Generation (Genestella). The setting for the world’s greatest all-around battle entertainment, the Festas (Star Warrior Festivals), is an academy city above the water surrounded by six academies called Rikka, also commonly known as Asterisk. Having transferred into Seidoukan Academy in order to fulfill his own wish, scholarship student Ayato Amagiri swears to himself that he’ll fight in this city. Burning souls race… The curtain rises on school battle entertainment!

Starring: Atsushi TamaruAi KakumaNao ToyamaShiori IzawaAri Ozawa

TV14ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationAdventureTV Series2015
  • hd

You May Also Like

Chivalry of a Failed KnightTVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New WorldAnime, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2014)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
High School of the DeadTVMA • Horror, Action • TV Series (2010)
KenichiTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the KingdomInternational, Anime • TV Series (2021)
The World Ends with You The AnimationThriller, Action • TV Series (2021)
Kill la KillTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)Animation, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.