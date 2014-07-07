1 season available

Akame ga Kill!

TVMA • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, Adventure, Action • TV Series • 2014

Tatsumi arrives in the Imperial Capital in hopes of earning money for his impoverished village.

Tatsumi arrives in the Imperial Capital in hopes of earning money for his impoverished village. While stranded in the streets, he attracts the attenti...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Kill the Darkness

Tatsumi and friends go to the Imperial Capital to aid their village. After being conned by an alluring blonde, a stranger offers shelter for the night, but hardship follows.
Episode 1

(Sub) Kill the Darkness

Tatsumi and his friends seek to find their fortunes in the Imperial Capital to help their fledgling village. After being swindled by a beautiful woman, a generous stranger offers him a place to stay the night, nothing but misfortune follows.
Episode 2

(Dub) Kill the Authority

Tatsumi is introduced to Night Raid's members and agrees to join. With Akame tasked to train him, Tatsumi ends up stuck with intense kitchen duties until his first assignment.
Episode 2

(Sub) Kill the Authority

Akame is tasked with training Tatsumi so he can be fit to join the Night Raid. After some intense cooking sessions, Tatsumi, Akame and Leone are given an assignment, where Tatsumi hopes to prove his worthiness.
Episode 3

(Dub) Kill Your Cares

Tatsumi training with Mine next (in spite of their first meeting being less than friendly!). A new job comes up, causing them to put aside their differences and work together.
Episode 3

(Sub) Kill Your Cares

Mine is next up on Tatsumi's training sessions partners, and her taciturn nature makes things difficult to say the least. Meanwhile, a new assignment comes up, and Mine and Tatsumi are to carry out an assassination.
Episode 4

(Dub) Kill the Imperial Arm Users

Tatsumi learns of Imperial Arms, wanting one of his own. Night Raid is assigned to eliminate Zank the Executioner, whose hobbies include cutting the heads off of his victims.
Episode 4

(Sub) Kill the Imperial Arm Users

Tatsumi learns about the history of the Imperial Arms, and wants one of his own. Night Raid's latest target is also revealed: Zank the Executioner, who's hobbies include cutting off people's heads.
Episode 5

(Dub) Kill the Dream

Sheele begins to mentor Tatsumi. After their strenuous session, he tests Zank's Imperial Arm for compatibility. On patrol with Leone, Tatsumi meets a strange Imperial officer.
Episode 5

(Sub) Kill the Dream

Sheele takes Tatsumi under her wing as the next lesson begins, and he is even given Zank's old Imperial Arms to test for compatibility. After running from loan collections with Leone, Tatsumi meets a strange Imperial officer.
Episode 6

(Sub) Kill Absolute Justice

While on a mission, Mine and Sheele run into a certain Imperial officer hungry for justice...and revenge.
Episode 6

(Dub) Kill Absolute Justice

While on assignment in the Red Light District of the Capital, Mine and Sheele cross paths with a certain Imperial officer hungry for justice... and revenge.
Episode 7

(Dub) Kill the Three, Part One

General Esdeath returns to the Capital for a new mission. Mourning their loss, Night Raid is forced to move on. Imperial Arms users posing as Night Raid kill politicians.
Episode 7

(Sub) Kill the Three, Part One

General Esdeath has returned from conquering the North, and is given a new mission. While Night Raid mourns the loss of one of its own, a group of Imperial Arms users is roaming the countryside posing as them and killing officials who oppose the minister.
Episode 8

(Sub) Kill the Three, Part Two

General Liver has revealed himself as part of the Three Beasts. Bulat's unholy strength and impressive determination will have to be taken to the limit in order to defeat his mentor and former friend.
Episode 8

(Dub) Kill the Three, Part Two

General Liver reveals himself as part of the Three Beasts. Bulat's strength and undying resolve will have to be pushed to the limit to defeat his former mentor and friend.
Episode 9

(Dub) Kill the Lust for Combat

Tatsumi and Lubbock undergo rigorous training to hone their bodies and minds. Esdeath holds a tournament to find the next Imperial Arms user for her new group, the Jaegers.
Episode 9

(Sub) Kill the Lust for Combat

Tatsumi and Lubbock begin a rigorous training regimen to hone their bodies and minds. Later, General Esdeath holds a tournament to find the next Imperial Arms user to join her newly assembled Jaegers.
Episode 10

(Dub) Kill the Temptation

Tatsumi studies each Jaeger following his capture while trying to keep a lustful Esdeath at bay. A failed attempt to turn her to his cause creates uncontrollable waves.
Episode 10

(Sub) Kill the Temptation

Tatsumi spends his time with the Jaegers studying each member, while at the same time trying to keep a lustful Esdeath at bay. A clumsy attempt to turn the general to his cause creates waves that he may not be able to control.
Episode 11

(Dub) Kill the Mad Scientist

Dr. Stylish carries out a surprise attack on Night Raid. With his experiments running amok, more Imperial Arms users appear. Including a familiar pair of scissors.
Episode 11

(Sub) Kill the Mad Scientist

Lord Stylish has caught the members of Night Raid unaware in the dead of night. As his makeshift experiments run amok within Night Raid HQ, more Imperial Arms users appear, and one is holding on to a familiar pair of scissors...
Episode 12

(Sub) Kill the Newcomers

Susanoo and Chelsea, the newest members of Night Raid. Najenda introduces each new fighter and their set of skills to the group. As everyone gets acclimated to the new company, a new danger lurks beneath the earth.
Episode 12

(Dub) Kill the Newcomers

Najenda introduces Susanoo and Chelsea as the newest members of Night Raid. Esdeath learns of Dr. Stylish's fate. A new lurking danger lurks beneath the earth.
Episode 13

(Dub) Kill the Nuisances

A new type of Danger Beast has emerged, killing and eating all in its path. While the Jaegers hunt them down, Night Raid decides to aid the Capital for the greater good.
Episode 13

(Sub) Kill the Nuisances

A new type of Danger Beast has emerged, roaming the countryside while killing and eating everything in sight. While the Jaegars hunt them down, Night Raid decides that for once, they will help out the Capital.
Episode 14

(Dub) Kill the Giant Danger Beast

Esdeath and Tatsumi get teleported to a desert island by an Imperial Arms user who can control space and time. While trying to find an escape, Esdeath reveals her past.
Episode 14

(Sub) Kill the Giant Danger Beast

Esdeath and Tatsumi get teleported to a deserted island by an Imperial Arms user with mastery over space and time. While trying to find a way off the island, Esdeath reveals her past to Tatsumi.
Episode 15

(Sub) Kill the Religious Organization

Najenda announces that now is the time to strike the Capital with all their might. The group splits in two to draw The Jaegers out of the city, hoping to leave their real target defenseless within its walls.
Episode 15

(Dub) Kill the Religious Organization

Najenda announces a full-fledged attack on the Capital. Night Raid splits into two groups to draw the Jaegers out of the city in hopes to leave the real target exposed within.
Episode 16

(Sub) Kill the Dolls

Kurome's Imperial Arms allows her to control enemies she's slain in the past. Dispatching her army of the living dead will be Night Raid's toughest challenge yet on their road to assassinate the Minister.
Episode 16

(Dub) Kill the Dolls

Kurome's Imperial Arm allows her to control the last eight victims of her blade as puppets. Dispatching her army of the dead, Night Raid faces their toughest challenge yet.
Episode 17

(Sub) Kill the Curse

Chelsea goes on the hunt to finish of Kurome for good. Akame reminisces about her sister and how they got to this point in their lives.
Episode 17

(Dub) Kill the Curse

Chelsea goes on the hunt to finish off Kurome once and for all. Kurome reminisces about her sister and how they got to this point in their lives.
Episode 18

(Sub) Kill the Demon

The Jeagers meet up with Night Raid's target and get introduced to the Four Rakshasa Demons, personal protectors of the Minister. While Mine and Tatsumi survey the perimeter, Lubbock is caught off guard by Sten and Mez, two of the four demons.
Episode 18

(Dub) Kill the Demon

Night Raid enters the city of Kyoroch, headquarters for Path of Peace. The Jaegers are ordered to protect Borick. The Four Rakshasa Demons attack. Two of which ambush Lubbock.
Episode 19

(Dub) Kill the Fate

Night Raid enter the palace during Path of Peace's anniversary festival. Mine and Tatsumi do battle with Seryu and the last Rakshasa demon while the others hunt down Borick.
Episode 19

(Sub) Kill the Fate

The assault on the Capital continues, and while Mine and Tatsumi have their fair share with Seryu and the last Rakshasa demon, Najenda and the rest hunt down their target.
Episode 20

(Dub) Kill the Carnage

The Minister introduces his son Syura as the leader of a new elite unit. Lubbock and Tatsumi look for weaknesses on the streets while Mine and Leone do the same underground.
Episode 20

(Sub) Kill Pandemonium

Bloodless surrenders infuriate the Minister, even as he introduces his son Shura as the leader of a new group of elites. While Lubbock and Tatsumi lurk the streets looking for weaknesses, Mine and Leone roam the tunnels doing the same.
Episode 21

(Dub) Kill the Despair

Esdeath gives Tatsumi an ultimatum: Join her, or die by her hand. The remaining members of Night Raid launch an emergency mission to rescue their captured ally from execution.
Episode 21

(Sub) Kill the Despair

The remaining members of Night Raid launch an emergency mission to rescue Tatsumi. Esdeath gives Tatsumi a choice: join her, or die by her hand.
Episode 22

(Dub) Kill the Little Sister

With the Imperial City surrounded by the rebel faction, Kurome sends a message to Akame. The time for their final duel is at hand, and only one of them will walk away alive.
Episode 22

(Sub) Kill the Little Sister

While the Imperial City is surrounded by the rebel faction, Kurome sends out a secret written in blood to her sister. The time for their final duel is at hand, and only one of them will walk away alive.
Episode 23

(Dub) Kill the Emperor

Having no other option, the child emperor unleashes the ultimate Imperial Arm. With the destruction of the Capital city imminent, Night Raid attacks.
Episode 23

(Sub) Kill the Emperor

With the Empire all but finished, the child emperor unleashes the ultimate Imperial Arms. With a new and devestating weapon at hand, the Minister continues his marionette act, guiding the city toward destruction as Night Raid attacks.
Episode 24

(Dub) Akame ga Kill!

With the Empire fallen, Esdeath refuses to surrender. Having no choice but to fight for her fallen allies, Akame must finish off the last surviving remnant of the old regime.
Episode 24

(Sub) Akame Ga Kill!

The battle for the city is over, and Esdeath stands alone as the only resistance left. For the sake of her fallen brothers in arms, Akame must finish off this last remnant of the old regime and claim victory.

