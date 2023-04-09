1 season available (22 episodes)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village ArcDemon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village Arc

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village; he runs into the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.more

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village; he runs in...More

Starring: Abby TrottAleks LeBryce Papenbrook

AdventureActionAnimeTV Series2023
  • hd

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EpisodesInfinity CastleDetails
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Sub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)

About this Show

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village Arc

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village; he runs into the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.

Starring: Abby TrottAleks LeBryce PapenbrookZach AguilarBrent Mukai

AdventureActionAnimeTV Series2023
  • hd

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