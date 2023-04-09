1 season available (22 episodes)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village; he runs into the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.more

Starring: Natsuki HanaeAkari KitoKengo Kawanishi

AdventureActionAnimationAnimeTV Series2023

About this Show

Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village; he runs into the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.

Starring: Natsuki HanaeAkari KitoKengo KawanishiKana HanazawaNobuhiko Okamoto

AdventureActionAnimationAnimeTV Series2023

