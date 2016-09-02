JoJo's Phantom Blood/Battle Tedencies Trailer
3 seasons available

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

TVMA • Action, Music, Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, International, Anime • TV Series • 2016

Jotaro and Koichi try to track down the owner of the button and run into the murderer, Yoshikage Kira, and his Stand; Koichi ignores Jotaro's order an...more

Jotaro and Koichi try to track down the owner of the button and run into the murderer, Yoshikage Kira, and his Stand; Koichi ignores Jotaro's order an...more

3 seasons available (139 episodes)

3 seasons available

(139 episodes)

Episode 1

(Sub) Jotaro Kujo! Meets Josuke Higashikata

In April 1999, Jotaro Kujo travels to a town in Japan called Morioh to find a young man named Josuke Higashikata, the secret love child of his grandfather, Joseph Joestar. Upon finding him, Jotaro is surprised to learn that Josuke also possesses a Stand.
Episode 2

(Sub) Josuke Higashikata! Meets Angelo

Josuke informs Jotaro about his encounter with Angelo’s Stand. Deducing that the serial killer’s Stand is capable of entering people’s bodies, Jotaro tells Josuke over the phone to stay on high alert until he arrives at his home.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Nijimura Brothers, Part 1

Josuke and Jotaro learn that a man with a bow and arrow was responsible for awakening Angelo’s Stand ability. Realizing the town is still in danger, they decide to find the bow and arrow before it can create any more victims.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Nijimura Brothers, Part 2

Josuke enters the Nijimura Brothers’ house to rescue Koichi, who is in critical condition after getting shot by Keicho Nijimura’s bow and arrow. But when Josuke steps into the house, he is attacked by Keicho’s Stand.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Nijimura Brothers, Part 3

After defeating Keicho, Koichi insists they find the bow and arrow and destroy it. Josuke agrees, but when the two enter the attic where the bow and arrow are being kept, they hear an inhuman noise inside.
Episode 6

(Sub) Koichi Hirose (Reverb)

On his way to school, Koichi finds himself blackmailed by a man named Tamami Kobayashi, who frames him for running over a cat. A panicked Koichi starts to feel guilt for his actions, when suddenly a giant lock appears on his chest!
Episode 7

(Sub) Toshikazu Hazamada (Show Off)

Josuke and Koichi get info that a student at their school, Toshikazu Hazamada may be a Stand user and decide to look into the case. Their suspicions are quickly confirmed after Hazamada’s wooden doll morphs into an exact copy of Josuke, and attacks them.
Episode 8

(Sub) Yukako Yamagishi Falls in Love, Part 1

Koichi is both surprised and excited when a girl named Yukako Yamagishi says she likes him. But Koichi’s joy quickly turns into fear after Yukako begins to express her love for him in very erratic and dangerous ways.
Episode 9

(Sub) Yukako Yamagishi Falls in Love, Part 2

Yukako’s dangerous obsession with reshaping Koichi into a man fit for her gets worse, prompting Koichi to hatch an escape plan. He tries to call Josuke for help using a nearby pay phone, but is stopped by Yukako, who anticipated his move.
Episode 10

(Sub) Let’s Go Eat Some Italian Food

Josuke and Okuyasu come across an Italian restaurant owned by an Italian chef named Tonio. When Okuyasu asks for the menu, Tonio explains that he decides the menu on the spot based on the customer he sees.
Episode 11

(Sub) Chili Pepper, Part 1

Chili Pepper suddenly appears before Josuke to test his Stand powers. Josuke puts up a fight but is overwhelmed by Chili Pepper’s power. The next day, Josuke and friends learn from Jotaro that a man who can locate Chili Pepper is heading to Morioh
Episode 12

(Sub) Chili Pepper, Part 2

Josuke and his friends gather at the Port to try and reach Joseph Joestar before Chili Pepper. Speculating the enemy is hiding nearby, Jotaro orders Josuke and Koichi to stay behind and find Chili Pepper’s user while he and Okuyasu go protect Joseph.
Episode 13

(Sub) We Picked up Something Crazy!

With Akira Otoishi arrested and the bow and arrow safely recovered, peace seemingly returns to Morioh. But Josuke’s life is far from peaceful as he struggles to deal with his father, whose old age is making things difficult for them to bond
Episode 14

(Sub) Let's Go to the Manga Artist's House, Part 1

Koichi and Hazamada visit the home of Rohan Kishibe, a popular manga artist whom they are huge fans of. Much to their joy, Rohan not only agrees to sign autographs, but also invites them to take a tour of his workspace.
Episode 15

(Sub) Let's Go to the Manga Artist's House, Part 2

Koichi is drawn back to Rohan’s house, where he sees the manga artist finishing up his next manga at an incredible speed. Rohan uses his stand Heaven’s Door on Koichi again to gain further creative inspiration from the young boy’s life experience.
Episode 16

(Sub) Let's Go Hunting!

Jotaro and Josuke must hunt down a rat that is believed to have become a Stand user after being shot by the bow and arrow. When the two arrive at the site, they find dozens of dead rats killed in the most bizarre fashion.
Episode 17

(Sub) Rohan Kishibe's Adventure

Koichi and Rohan discover a small alley that does not appear to be listed anywhere on the map. The two decide to go into the alley to see where it leads, but soon find themselves walking around in circles and unable to get out.
Episode 18

(Sub) Shigechi's Harvest, Part 1

Josuke and Okuyasu become friends with a Stand user named Shigekiyo Yangu, a.k.a. Shigechi, who can use his Stand to find and collect the money that is scattered across town. Impressed by the boy’s abilities.
Episode 19

(Sub) Shigechi's Harvest, Part 2

Josuke and friends try to cash in the winning lottery ticket they found. However, the bank clerk is not convinced they’re the actual owners of the ticket, placing the three teens into a tough spot as they try to talk their way through their big lie.
Episode 20

(Sub) Yukako Yamagishi Dreams of Cinderella

Yukako, depressed because she can’t get Koichi to return her feelings, comes across a beauty salon where the owner claims a special beauty treatment will help customers find love and happiness…
Episode 21

(Sub) Yoshikage Kira Just Wants to Live Quietly, Part 1

A man named Yoshikage Kira is enjoying his lunch break at the park with a sandwich in hand. But his peaceful afternoon is cut short when Shigechi accidentally takes Kira’s sandwich bag, believing it to be his own.
Episode 22

(Sub) Yoshikage Kira Just Wants to Live Quietly, Part 2

Yoshikage Kira is revealed to be the serial killer who’s been lurking in Morioh, and a Stand user as well. Having discovered his secret, Shigechi tries to fight off Kira with his Harvest, only to suffer fatal wounds from the killer’s Stand, Deadly Queen
Episode 23

(Sub) Heart Attack, Part 1

Jotaro and Koichi come under the attack of Yoshikage Kira’s Stand bomb, called Heart Attack. Narrowly escaping the blast, Koichi tries to go after the serial killer but is stopped by Jotaro, who tells him to focus on dealing with the Stand bomb first.
Episode 24

(Sub) Heart Attack, Part 2

Kira is forced to appear before Koichi after his remote Heart Attack bomb is made useless by the boy’s new Stand, Reverb Act 3. Finally coming face-to-face with the serial killer, Koichi attacks him with Act 3, but is quickly overpowered by Kira’s Stand.
Episode 25

(Sub) Heart Father

Josuke and his friends are at Yoshikage Kira’s home trying to find any clues that may lead them to the serial killer, who has gone into hiding under a new face and identity.
Episode 26

(Sub) Janken Boy Is Coming!

Kira’s father, Yoshihiro, begins searching for Stand users who would help protect his son from his pursuers. While Rohan is taking photos at the train station when he is suddenly challenged to a game of rock-paper-scissors by a boy claiming to be his fan.
Episode 27

(Sub) I'm an Alien

While on their way to school, Josuke and Okuyasu find a young man lying unconscious in the middle of what appears to be a crop circle. When they try to take a closer look, the man suddenly wakes up and starts claiming he’s an alien from outer space.
Episode 28

(Sub) Highway Go Go, Part 1

Rohan is convinced that Josuke is cheating in their game of Cee-lo when all the dice rolls in his opponent’s favor. Feeling insulted, Rohan stabs his own finger and swear he’ll find out how Josuke is cheating in their next round.
Episode 29

(Sub) Highway Go Go, Part 2

Rohan sacrifices himself to save Josuke from a remote-controlled Stand that sucks nutrients out of its victims. Moved by Rohan’s act of bravery, Josuke races through town to find and defeat the Stand’s user before it can kill Rohan.
Episode 30

(Sub) Cats Love Yoshikage Kira

Shinobu tells her husband, Kosaku, that she saw a stray cat in their basement with a hole in its throat. When Kosaku goes down to take a look, he finds the cat already dead, The next morning, a strange plant sprouts from the spot where the cat was buried.
Episode 31

(Sub) July 15th (Thurs), Part 1

Yoshihiro Kira spots Kosaku Kawajiri and instantly recognizes that it’s actually his son, Yoshikage. Meanwhile, Josuke, Okuyasu, and Mikitaka finds a strange man living in an abandoned electrical tower.
Episode 32

(Sub) July 15th (Thurs), Part 2

Josuke enters the electrical tower again to save Mikitaka and defeat Toyohiro Kanedaichi. Meanwhile, Rohan receives a visit from a first-class architect named Masazo Kinoto, who’s come to estimate the repair costs to his burnt house.
Episode 33

(Sub) July 15th (Thurs), Part 3

Rohan finds himself possessed by Masazo Kinoto’s Stand, Cheap Trap, who tells the manga artist to burn the photos he took of the people in Morioh. Meanwhile, Josuke and Yuya encounter the Stand user responsible for Koichi’s disappearance.
Episode 34

(Sub) July 15th (Thurs), Part 4

Rohan calls over Koichi to help him fight off Cheap Trap, which has attached itself onto Rohan’s back. Unfortunately, Koichi thinks Rohan is pulling a prank on him and leaves. Feeling humiliated, a furious Rohan decides to leave the house to seek help.
Episode 35

(Sub) Bites the Dust, Part 1

Kosaku is forced to kill Hayato after the boy threatens to expose him. To make matters worse, Kosaku learns that Rohan and the others are coming to investigate his family. Realizing his cover will be blown, Kosaku tries to find a way to escape.
Episode 36

(Sub) Bites the Dust, Part 2

Yoshikage Kira gains a new ability called Bites the Dust, a bomb that automatically kills anyone who tries to discover Kira’s identity through Hayato.
Episode 37

(Sub) Shining D (Diamond) Is Unbreakable, Part 1

Hayato’s attempt to kill Kira using Stray Cat’s air bullet ends in failure. Kira realizes that letting Hayato repeat the same morning is becoming a risk, so he decides to undo Bites the Dust after he sees through Rohan’s death.
Episode 38

(Sub) Shining D (Diamond) Is Unbreakable, Part 2

Josuke and Hayato hide inside a nearby residence to escape from Deadly Queen and Stray Cat’s attack. But to their horror, Kira is somehow able to close in on them from outside the house.
Episode 39

(Sub) Goodbye, Morioh – The Heart of Gold

Josuke and his friends have finally cornered Yoshikage Kira. Refusing to give up, Kira tries to activate Bites the Dust one more time to escape his desperate situation. Can Josuke and the others stop Kira in time to save the future of Morioh?

JoJo's Phantom Blood/Battle Tedencies Trailer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Teaser

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Trailer 4

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Trailer 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Trailer 2

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Trailer 3

3 seasons available (139 episodes)

