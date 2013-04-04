1 season available (48 episodes)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!The Devil is a Part-Timer!

Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a hero and finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint!more

Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a h...More

Starring: Ryôta ÔsakaYoko HikasaYuuki Ono

TV14InternationalAdventureActionScience FictionAnimeComedyTV Series2013
  • hd

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Recap Special: From Sasazuka to Ente Isla!

About this Show

The Devil is a Part-Timer!

Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a hero and finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint!

Starring: Ryôta ÔsakaYoko HikasaYuuki OnoNao ToyamaHiro Shimono

TV14InternationalAdventureActionScience FictionAnimeComedyTV Series2013
  • hd

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