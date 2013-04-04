Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a hero and finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint!more
Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a h...More
Starring: Ryôta ÔsakaYoko HikasaYuuki Ono
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Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a hero and finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint!
Starring: Ryôta ÔsakaYoko HikasaYuuki OnoNao ToyamaHiro Shimono
About this Show
The Devil is a Part-Timer!
Inches away from conquering the world, the devil is foiled by a hero and finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint!
Starring: Ryôta ÔsakaYoko HikasaYuuki OnoNao ToyamaHiro Shimono