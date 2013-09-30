1 season available (26 episodes)

CoppelionCoppelion

From the team that brought you K comes the new sci-fi action series COPPELION, a story of three youths who vow to save the lives of those forsaken by the rest of the world. In the not-so-distant future, a catastrophic event has turned the old capital of Japan into a wasteland, forever changing the lives of its people. Decades later, three schoolgirls set foot into the now forsaken city. They are the Coppelion, genetically engineered humans created by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to operate under the lethal conditions of the contaminated city. Trained since birth, the girls must use all of their skills and resources to carry out their one and only mission: to rescue those left behind.more

From the team that brought you K comes the new sci-fi action seri...More

Starring: Haruka TomatsuKana HanazawaSatomi Akesaka

TV14ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationInternationalAdventureTV Series2013
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Coppelion

From the team that brought you K comes the new sci-fi action series COPPELION, a story of three youths who vow to save the lives of those forsaken by the rest of the world. In the not-so-distant future, a catastrophic event has turned the old capital of Japan into a wasteland, forever changing the lives of its people. Decades later, three schoolgirls set foot into the now forsaken city. They are the Coppelion, genetically engineered humans created by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to operate under the lethal conditions of the contaminated city. Trained since birth, the girls must use all of their skills and resources to carry out their one and only mission: to rescue those left behind.

Starring: Haruka TomatsuKana HanazawaSatomi AkesakaKenichi SuzumuraYui Horie

TV14ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationInternationalAdventureTV Series2013
  • hd

You May Also Like

High School of the DeadTVMA • Horror, Action • TV Series (2010)
KenichiTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)Animation, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The World Ends with You The AnimationThriller, Action • TV Series (2021)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
PERSONA5 the AnimationTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Kill la KillTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Chivalry of a Failed KnightTVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng)Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.