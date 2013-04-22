The series follows a team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control who travel to a research facility in the Arctic to investigate a potential outbreak of disease. While there, they find themselves stuck in a life-or-death situation that could decide the fate of the future of mankind.more
The series follows a team of scientists from the Centers for Dise...More
Starring: Billy CampbellKyra ZagorskyJordan Hayes
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The series follows a team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control who travel to a research facility in the Arctic to investigate a potential outbreak of disease. While there, they find themselves stuck in a life-or-death situation that could decide the fate of the future of mankind.
Starring: Billy CampbellKyra ZagorskyJordan HayesNeil NapierMatt Long
About this Show
Helix
The series follows a team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control who travel to a research facility in the Arctic to investigate a potential outbreak of disease. While there, they find themselves stuck in a life-or-death situation that could decide the fate of the future of mankind.
Starring: Billy CampbellKyra ZagorskyJordan HayesNeil NapierMatt Long