A group of 12-year-olds, Takato, Henry and Rika (fans of the Digimon card game) meet their own Digimon friends and start to duel "bio-emerging" Digimon who cross the barrier between the information network and their world.more
A group of 12-year-olds, Takato, Henry and Rika (fans of the Digi...More
Starring: Brian BeacockSteve BlumMelissa Fahn
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A group of 12-year-olds, Takato, Henry and Rika (fans of the Digimon card game) meet their own Digimon friends and start to duel "bio-emerging" Digimon who cross the barrier between the information network and their world.
Starring: Brian BeacockSteve BlumMelissa FahnMari DevonDave Wittenberg
About this Show
Digimon Tamers
A group of 12-year-olds, Takato, Henry and Rika (fans of the Digimon card game) meet their own Digimon friends and start to duel "bio-emerging" Digimon who cross the barrier between the information network and their world.
Starring: Brian BeacockSteve BlumMelissa FahnMari DevonDave Wittenberg