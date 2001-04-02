Digimon Tamers

A group of 12-year-olds, Takato, Henry and Rika (fans of the Digimon card game) meet their own Digimon friends and start to duel "bio-emerging" Digimo...more
A group of 12-year-olds, Takato, Henry and Rika (fans of the Digimon card game) meet their own Digimon friends and start to duel "bio-emerging" Digimon who cross the barrier between the information network and their world.
1 season available (51 episodes)
1 season available
(51 episodes)
