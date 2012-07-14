1 season available (50 episodes)

Sword Art OnlineSword Art Online

In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...more

In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online ...More

TVPGInternationalAdventureActionScience FictionAnimeVideogamesAnimationTV Series2012
  • hd

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EpisodesSword Art OnlineDetails
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Sword Art Online IITV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2014)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition (Dub)TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2013)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition (Sub)International, Anime • Movie (2013)
Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Sub)Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Dub)TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)

About this Show

Sword Art Online

In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...

TVPGInternationalAdventureActionScience FictionAnimeVideogamesAnimationTV Series2012
  • hd

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