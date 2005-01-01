ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Will & Grace
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2017)
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Join RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world, as the host, mentor and inspiration on Logo's third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the ultimate drag queen competition.
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
I Am Jazz
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Jazz Jennings is the typical 14 year old girl in all ways but one Jazz was assigned male at birth. Her supportive family accepted Jazz as a girl at a young age, but with her teenage years upon them, they're in for a whole new set of challenges.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
The Real L Word
TVMA • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2010)
From the Executive Producer of THE L WORD and the Creators of Project Runway and Top Chef comes THE REAL L WORD, the sexy reality series that goes where no show has gone before.
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Brash humor and genuine emotion make up this original series revolving around the lives, loves, ambitions, careers and friendships of a group of gay men and women living on Liberty Avenue in contemporary Pittsburgh, PA.
The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2010)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! is the all-access pass to the drama that you didn't see on the runway -the backstage bitchiness, catfights, conflict, tears and secrets.
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Life in your 20’s can be undeniably hard. At least it is for Josh in the critically acclaimed Please Like Me, a comedy that soothes the existential unrest of the under-30 crowd. As Josh and his friends muddle through life, sex gets complicated, relationships wax and wane, friends struggle to see eye to eye, and the dog always steals the show. Simply put, everything is so delightfully awkward.
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Living for the first time as the person she feels she was born to be, the docu-series will also explore what Cait's transition means for the people in her life.
The Bisexual
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Lip Service
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2010)
Lip Service is an irreverent and poignant comedy drama series that focuses on the romantic lives of young gay women in contemporary Glasgow.
Looking
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this comedy series that offers up the unfiltered experiences of three 30-something gay friends living in San Francisco.
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
A far cry from traditional stand-up, Hot Gay Comics highlights the best in out and proud comedy. Each show features a cast that includes mainstays as well as up and comers in today's comedy world. Here TV gathers friends and comedic contemporaries for a night of hilarious gay and lesbian storytelling. This is not your straight friends' comedy show.
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Al Pacino, Meryl Streep & Emma Thompson lead an all-star cast in this Emmy(R)-winning film based on Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning play.
Gaycation With Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Ellen Page and her best friend, Ian Daniel, set off on a personal journey to explore LGBTQ cultures around the world. From Japan to Brazil, Jamaica and here in America, Ellen and Ian discover the multiplicity of LGBTQ experiences, meeting amazing people and hearing their deeply moving stories of struggle and triumph.
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived. Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood. Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.
Modd Couples
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
MODD COUPLES, hosted by David Millbern with comedian Olivia Harewood at his side, is Here TV's hilarious and unpredictable game show in which two couples - gay, straight, bi, or trans - compete to see who knows their partner best.
Because of an Earlier Incident
LGBTQ+, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Because of an Earlier Incident is an exclusive day-in-the-life glimpse into the vibrant lifestyles of NYC artists.
Threesome
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2011)
Join Here TV's roundtable discussion as celebrity panelists answer viewers' questions regarding sex, dating, and relationships. Each episode features a new panel of experts lending their advice.
Anyone But Me
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2008)
A new generation searching for love and belonging in the post 9/11 age.
Butterfly (2018)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2018)
Butterfly is about the acrimonious relationship between separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, and their division in opinion over how to support their gender variant child, Max. From a young age, their now 11-year-old son has identified as a girl and presented signs of gender dysphoria. When Max was 8, Stephen had walked out on his family, unable to understand or cope with his son's gender issues. But when Max self-harms, Stephen seizes the opportunity to return to live at the family home and support his son. What unfolds for all the family members involved is the greatest challenge and test of love and understanding imaginable.
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The sexy, young residents of a peaceful beachside town are plunged into a world of intrigue, secrets and shifting romantic ties when their town's sinister, supernatural past comes alive.
She's Living for This
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
She's Living for This provides a unique, modern update to the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. This fun-filled half-hour is packed with some of the best-known queer comics and entertainers on the scene, and is bursting at the sequined seams with comedy sketches, special guests, and musical numbers; this show is guaranteed to tickle the funny bone.
Rosaline
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Incorporating LGBT themes, Rosaline tells the story of a fairytale adventure through the woods. On the way to find her sweetheart, Rosaline must stay true to herself while encountering a witch, a wolf, and even a fairy godmother. Narrated by Teri Polo.
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants nothing more than to become a courageous knight. After foiling a dastardly carriage thief, Cedric earns the chance to make his dream come true. When he sets out on his own adventure, Cedric must use his wits to save a prince and princess from a fierce dragon, and choose for himself what his happy ending should be. The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived is a modern fairytale that proves that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is be yourself.
Wedding Season
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Follow brides-to-be as they consult with hair, skin, nutrition, exercise, makeup, and fashion experts, all in preparation for their magical day.
The Out List
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
High-profile members of today's LGBTQ community reveal the struggles and triumphs of being "out" in America.
Tiny Nuts
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
College graduates Taylor and Caroline negotiate the challenges of their adult lives.
OUT: Face to Face
LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2010)
Get up close and personal with an eclectic array of musicians, actors, writers, filmmakers, and pop culture icons as they share their personal stories and reveal some secrets of their success in these intimate one-on-one interview sessions. Guests include Nicki Minaj, Adam Levine, Ke$ha, Wendy Williams, Tila Tequila, Backstreet Boys, Lisa Lampanelli, Annie Lennox, Margaret Cho, Tori Amos, and many more!
Just Josh
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2011)
Josh Rosenzweig, host of the wildly popular "here! with Josh and Sara," returns with his own original series. Filmed on location throughout New York City, Josh turns the traditional talk show format on its head. From celebrity interviews to premiere VIP events, Josh brings his own brand of humor and his intense love of New York City to the small screen, treating fans to a unique and entertaining spin on pop culture.
For & Against
LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2012)
Tune into here! TV's For & Against, featuring the commentary of Jim Morrison covering the issues affecting gay Americans.

Bohemian Rhapsody
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2018)
Brokeback Mountain
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Assassination Nation
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Girl King
Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Liz in September
Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
R • LGBTQ+, Musicals • Movie (2001)
First Girl I Loved
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Boys Don't Cry
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Boy Erased
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2015)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Vita & Virginia
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
Princess Cyd
Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Do I Sound Gay?
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Just Charlie
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Behind the Candelabra
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Freak Show
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Desert Hearts
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1986)
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Kids Are All Right
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2010)
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Tangerine
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Naz & Maalik
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Trials of Ted Haggard
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Transgender Nation
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
Kiki
Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2017)
Cherry Pop
Comedy, Music • Movie (2017)
Where We Go from Here
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Those People
Drama, Romance • Movie (2015)
XY Chelsea
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
A Very Sordid Wedding
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2017)
And the Band Played On
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Adam (2019)
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Tom of Finland
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Normal Heart
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
Touch of Pink
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Anything
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Looking: The Movie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Howl
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Ideal Home
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Milk
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2008)
Mapplethorpe
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Flawless
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (1999)

Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Melrose Place
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1992)
Dawson's Creek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Brothers & Sisters
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Nashville
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2012)
Happy Endings
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Ugly Betty
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
The Good Wife
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
Six Feet Under
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
How to Get Away With Murder
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)

Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bisexual
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Ask Dr. Ruth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Shrill
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Harlots
TVMA • British, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Difficult People
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
The First
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
TVMA • Comedy, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)

Transgender Nation
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2010)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
I Am Jazz
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Gaycation With Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Wig
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Kiki
Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2017)
Wedding Season
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Style Evolution
TVPG • Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Gospel According to André
PG-13 • Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2017)
Do I Sound Gay?
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
When I Knew
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Beyond the Opposite Sex
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Real L Word
TVMA • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2010)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Because of an Earlier Incident
LGBTQ+, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
XY Chelsea
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Semper Fi
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Mariela Castro's March: Cuba's LGBT Revolution
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2016)
Same Sex America
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2005)
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Suited
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Larry Kramer in Love & Anger
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
The Battle of amfAR
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The Trials of Ted Haggard
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Modd Couples
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
For & Against
LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2012)
OUT: Face to Face
LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2010)
Threesome
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2011)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club
Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Designing Women
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1986)
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
Absolutely Fabulous
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Fosse/Verdon
TVMA • Drama, Musicals • TV Series (2019)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Here's Lucy
TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1968)
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1970)
Ask Dr. Ruth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Sex and the City
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1998)
A Star Is Born
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Hello, Dolly!
G • Comedy, Music • Movie (1969)
Heathers
R • Classics, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Death Becomes Her
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1992)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2018)
Beaches
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1988)
Mean Girls
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Showgirls
NC-17 • Drama • Movie (1995)
Kusama: Infinity
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
TVMA • Comedy, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
America's Next Top Model
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Bad Reputation
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Whitney
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Whitney: Can I Be Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Bohemian Rhapsody
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2018)
Breakfast at Tiffany's
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1961)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)

Glam Masters
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
White Collar
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
How I Met Your Mother
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted
TV14 • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2015)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
The Conners
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
Difficult People
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
The Gospel According to André
PG-13 • Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2017)
Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Classics, Adventure • TV Series (1966)
Gaycation With Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)

Stars Align
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2018)
Love Stage
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Sailor Moon Crystal
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Psycho-Pass
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Nabari no Ou
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Ouran High School Host Club
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Samurai Champloo
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)

The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
Sailor Moon Crystal
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Clarence
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Gravity Falls
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Rosaline
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2018)

The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The L Word: Generation Q
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Butterfly (2018)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2018)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Euphoria
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Looking
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2014)
Vida
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Gentleman Jack
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Six Feet Under
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Harlots
TVMA • British, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The First
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Brothers & Sisters
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Melrose Place
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1992)
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
The Good Wife
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Nashville
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2012)
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Anyone But Me
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Lip Service
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2010)
Hollyoaks
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1995)

The Bisexual
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Will & Grace
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2017)
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
Now Apocalypse
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Broad City
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Happy Endings
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Claws
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Tiny Nuts
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Ugly Betty
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Shrill
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Difficult People
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Shameless (UK)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Girls
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Little Britain
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2003)
She's Living for This
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2012)

Where We Go from Here
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Anchor and Hope
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Princess Cyd
Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Those People
Drama, Romance • Movie (2015)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Girl King
Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Naz & Maalik
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Liz in September
Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Margarita with a Straw
Drama • Movie (2014)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Boy Erased
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Bohemian Rhapsody
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2018)
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
First Girl I Loved
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Brokeback Mountain
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Boys Don't Cry
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Tom of Finland
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Anything
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
And the Band Played On
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Just Charlie
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Laramie Project
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Normal Heart
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
Howl
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Pimp
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2015)
Behind the Candelabra
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
4/20 Massacre
Horror, Action • Movie (2018)

Cherry Pop
Comedy, Music • Movie (2017)
The Favourite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Tangerine
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Flawless
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Freak Show
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2017)
A Very Sordid Wedding
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Assassination Nation
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Looking: The Movie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Kaboom
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Mrs. McCutcheon
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Touch of Pink
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Ideal Home
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)

The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Bisexual
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
I Am Jazz
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Superstore
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Butterfly (2018)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2018)

Adam (2019)
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
And the Band Played On
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Angel Rodriguez
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Anyone But Me
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Anything
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Assassination Nation
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Because of an Earlier Incident
LGBTQ+, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Behind the Candelabra
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2015)
The Bisexual
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Bohemian Rhapsody
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Biography • Movie (2018)
Boy Erased
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Boys Don't Cry
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Brokeback Mountain
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Butterfly (2018)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2018)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Cherry Pop
Comedy, Music • Movie (2017)
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Desert Hearts
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1986)
Do I Sound Gay?
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
First Girl I Loved
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Flawless
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (1999)
For & Against
LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2012)
Freak Show
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Freeheld
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2015)
Gaycation With Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Girl King
Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
R • LGBTQ+, Musicals • Movie (2001)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Hot Guys with Guns
LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Howl
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
I Am Jazz
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Ideal Home
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)
In & Out
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
Just Charlie
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)