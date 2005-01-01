Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
LGBTQ+
Popular TV
Will & Grace
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2017)
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Join RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world, as the host, mentor and inspiration on Logo's third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the ultimate drag queen competition.
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
I Am Jazz
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Jazz Jennings is the typical 14 year old girl in all ways but one Jazz was assigned male at birth. Her supportive family accepted Jazz as a girl at a young age, but with her teenage years upon them, they're in for a whole new set of challenges.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
The Real L Word
TVMA • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2010)
From the Executive Producer of THE L WORD and the Creators of Project Runway and Top Chef comes THE REAL L WORD, the sexy reality series that goes where no show has gone before.
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Brash humor and genuine emotion make up this original series revolving around the lives, loves, ambitions, careers and friendships of a group of gay men and women living on Liberty Avenue in contemporary Pittsburgh, PA.
The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2010)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! is the all-access pass to the drama that you didn't see on the runway -the backstage bitchiness, catfights, conflict, tears and secrets.
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Life in your 20’s can be undeniably hard. At least it is for Josh in the critically acclaimed Please Like Me, a comedy that soothes the existential unrest of the under-30 crowd. As Josh and his friends muddle through life, sex gets complicated, relationships wax and wane, friends struggle to see eye to eye, and the dog always steals the show. Simply put, everything is so delightfully awkward.
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Living for the first time as the person she feels she was born to be, the docu-series will also explore what Cait's transition means for the people in her life.
The Bisexual
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Lip Service
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2010)
Lip Service is an irreverent and poignant comedy drama series that focuses on the romantic lives of young gay women in contemporary Glasgow.
Looking
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this comedy series that offers up the unfiltered experiences of three 30-something gay friends living in San Francisco.
Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
A far cry from traditional stand-up, Hot Gay Comics highlights the best in out and proud comedy. Each show features a cast that includes mainstays as well as up and comers in today's comedy world. Here TV gathers friends and comedic contemporaries for a night of hilarious gay and lesbian storytelling. This is not your straight friends' comedy show.
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Al Pacino, Meryl Streep & Emma Thompson lead an all-star cast in this Emmy(R)-winning film based on Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning play.
Gaycation With Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Ellen Page and her best friend, Ian Daniel, set off on a personal journey to explore LGBTQ cultures around the world. From Japan to Brazil, Jamaica and here in America, Ellen and Ian discover the multiplicity of LGBTQ experiences, meeting amazing people and hearing their deeply moving stories of struggle and triumph.
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived.
Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood.
Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.
Modd Couples
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
MODD COUPLES, hosted by David Millbern with comedian Olivia Harewood at his side, is Here TV's hilarious and unpredictable game show in which two couples - gay, straight, bi, or trans - compete to see who knows their partner best.
Because of an Earlier Incident
LGBTQ+, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Because of an Earlier Incident is an exclusive day-in-the-life glimpse into the vibrant lifestyles of NYC artists.
Threesome
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2011)
Join Here TV's roundtable discussion as celebrity panelists answer viewers' questions regarding sex, dating, and relationships. Each episode features a new panel of experts lending their advice.
Anyone But Me
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2008)
A new generation searching for love and belonging in the post 9/11 age.
Butterfly (2018)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2018)
Butterfly is about the acrimonious relationship between separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, and their division in opinion over how to support their gender variant child, Max. From a young age, their now 11-year-old son has identified as a girl and presented signs of gender dysphoria. When Max was 8, Stephen had walked out on his family, unable to understand or cope with his son's gender issues. But when Max self-harms, Stephen seizes the opportunity to return to live at the family home and support his son. What unfolds for all the family members involved is the greatest challenge and test of love and understanding imaginable.
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The sexy, young residents of a peaceful beachside town are plunged into a world of intrigue, secrets and shifting romantic ties when their town's sinister, supernatural past comes alive.
She's Living for This
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
She's Living for This provides a unique, modern update to the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. This fun-filled half-hour is packed with some of the best-known queer comics and entertainers on the scene, and is bursting at the sequined seams with comedy sketches, special guests, and musical numbers; this show is guaranteed to tickle the funny bone.
Rosaline
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Incorporating LGBT themes, Rosaline tells the story of a fairytale adventure through the woods. On the way to find her sweetheart, Rosaline must stay true to herself while encountering a witch, a wolf, and even a fairy godmother. Narrated by Teri Polo.
The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived
TVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants nothing more than to become a courageous knight. After foiling a dastardly carriage thief, Cedric earns the chance to make his dream come true. When he sets out on his own adventure, Cedric must use his wits to save a prince and princess from a fierce dragon, and choose for himself what his happy ending should be. The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived is a modern fairytale that proves that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is be yourself.
Wedding Season
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Follow brides-to-be as they consult with hair, skin, nutrition, exercise, makeup, and fashion experts, all in preparation for their magical day.
The Out List
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
High-profile members of today's LGBTQ community reveal the struggles and triumphs of being "out" in America.
Tiny Nuts
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
College graduates Taylor and Caroline negotiate the challenges of their adult lives.
OUT: Face to Face
LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2010)
Get up close and personal with an eclectic array of musicians, actors, writers, filmmakers, and pop culture icons as they share their personal stories and reveal some secrets of their success in these intimate one-on-one interview sessions. Guests include Nicki Minaj, Adam Levine, Ke$ha, Wendy Williams, Tila Tequila, Backstreet Boys, Lisa Lampanelli, Annie Lennox, Margaret Cho, Tori Amos, and many more!
Just Josh
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2011)
Josh Rosenzweig, host of the wildly popular "here! with Josh and Sara," returns with his own original series. Filmed on location throughout New York City, Josh turns the traditional talk show format on its head. From celebrity interviews to premiere VIP events, Josh brings his own brand of humor and his intense love of New York City to the small screen, treating fans to a unique and entertaining spin on pop culture.
For & Against
LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2012)
Tune into here! TV's For & Against, featuring the commentary of Jim Morrison covering the issues affecting gay Americans.