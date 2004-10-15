Eulogy

RComedyMovie2004

Three generations of a dysfunctional family reunite for the funeral of its patriarch,...more

Three generations of a dysfunctional family reunite for the funer...More

About this Movie

Eulogy

Three generations of a dysfunctional family reunite for the funeral of its patriarch, causing old conflicts and simmering secrets to erupt.

Starring: Hank AzariaJesse BradfordZooey DeschanelGlenne HeadlyFamke Janssen

Director: Michael Clancy

RComedyMovie2004
