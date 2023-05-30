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Imagine Dragons Live in VegasImagine Dragons Live in Vegas

Far from the days of playing in bars and casinos across the Strip, Imagine Dragons return home to perform at Las Vegas’ largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a concert film that showcases the band’s rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound. (Filmed on September 22, 2022)more

Far from the days of playing in bars and casinos across the Strip...More

Starring: Dan ReynoldsWayne SermonBen McKee

Director: Mitchell Schellenger

TV14MusicMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas - Trailer

About this Movie

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas

Far from the days of playing in bars and casinos across the Strip, Imagine Dragons return home to perform at Las Vegas’ largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a concert film that showcases the band’s rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound. (Filmed on September 22, 2022)

Starring: Dan ReynoldsWayne SermonBen McKeeDaniel Platzman

Director: Mitchell Schellenger

TV14MusicMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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