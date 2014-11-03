1 season available (1 episode)

The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedThe Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived

Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants nothing more than to become a courageous knight. After foiling a dastardly carriage thief, Cedric earns the chance to make his dream come true. When he sets out on his own adventure, Cedric must use his wits to save a prince and princess from a fierce dragon, and choose for himself what his happy ending should be. The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived is a modern fairytale that proves that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is be yourself.more

Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants noth...More

TVY7LGBTQ+KidsTV Series2014
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About this Show

The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived

Follow the story of Cedric, a young pumpkin farmer who wants nothing more than to become a courageous knight. After foiling a dastardly carriage thief, Cedric earns the chance to make his dream come true. When he sets out on his own adventure, Cedric must use his wits to save a prince and princess from a fierce dragon, and choose for himself what his happy ending should be. The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived is a modern fairytale that proves that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is be yourself.

TVY7LGBTQ+KidsTV Series2014
  • da
  • hd

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